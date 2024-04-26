Even after rising 25% this past week, ATA IMS Berhad (KLSE:ATAIMS) shareholders are still down 89% over the past three years

This week we saw the ATA IMS Berhad (KLSE:ATAIMS) share price climb by 25%. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 89% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the stock has risen 25% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because ATA IMS Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, ATA IMS Berhad's revenue dropped 66% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 24% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

ATA IMS Berhad shareholders have received returns of 16% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 13%, which was endured over half a decade. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for ATA IMS Berhad. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ATA IMS Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

