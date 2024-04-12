Even after rising 3.4% this past week, BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) shareholders are still down 45% over the past three years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 45% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 3.4% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, BlackLine moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 18% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating BlackLine further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

BlackLine is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for BlackLine in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

BlackLine provided a TSR of 1.6% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 6% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BlackLine (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

