Even after rising 30% this past week, Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shareholders are still down 84% over the past year

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the stock has risen 30% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

We don't think Taysha Gene Therapies' revenue of US$2,502,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Taysha Gene Therapies has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Taysha Gene Therapies investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that Taysha Gene Therapies had US$37m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2022. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 84% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Taysha Gene Therapies' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Taysha Gene Therapies shareholders are down 84% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 62% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Taysha Gene Therapies has 6 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

