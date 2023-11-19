Even after rising 4.2% this past week, Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shareholders are still down 67% over the past three years

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 37% in the last quarter. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Regrettably, the share price slid 67% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

While the last three years has been tough for Alteryx shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Because Alteryx made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Alteryx saw its revenue grow by 26% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 19% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Alteryx shareholders are down 13% for the year, but the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Alteryx you should know about.

