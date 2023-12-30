Even after rising 4.3% this past week, Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) shareholders are still down 39% over the past three years

This month, we saw the Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) up an impressive 32%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 39% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Check out our latest analysis for Amicus Therapeutics

Because Amicus Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Amicus Therapeutics grew revenue at 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 11% per year, for three years. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Amicus Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Amicus Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Amicus Therapeutics shareholders are up 16% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 5% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Amicus Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.