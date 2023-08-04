Even after rising 40% this past week, Taiga Motors (TSE:TAIG) shareholders are still down 53% over the past year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Taiga Motors Corporation (TSE:TAIG) share price has gained some 95% in the last three months. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 53% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Taiga Motors wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Taiga Motors increased its revenue by 3,293%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 53%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While Taiga Motors shareholders are down 53% for the year, the market itself is up 4.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 95% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Taiga Motors is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

