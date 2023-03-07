U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Even Slack has a ChatGPT app now

It can draft messages, summarize threads and answer your questions.

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Salesforce

Slack is the latest notable app to embrace ChatGPT as the generative AI buzz continues to sweep through the tech industry. OpenAI has built a ChatGPT app using Slack's development tools and it's available in beta today.

The app can draft messages and summarize conversations and threads, according to Slack. If you have the ChatGPT app installed, you can click on a thread's menu button and select the "summarize thread" or "draft reply" option. The app will whip up a summary or response that only you can see. You'll then be able to share that information.

Slack says the app can also use AI to deliver answers and insights on any project or topic, chatbot-style. It suggests this could be useful when looking up best practices or researching a potential new customer. Slack notes OpenAI won't use any of the data that the ChatGPT app can access on the platform to train its language models.

Meanwhile, Slack's parent company Salesforce has created a generative AI system called Einstein. It includes integration with OpenAI’s tech, but companies that use Salesforce products can tap into other third-party AI models through Einstein too. As such, Salesforce says its customers can "use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM [customer relationship management tools] to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real time."

In any case, this is another case of generative AI quickly being shoved into even more mainstream tech products beyond search engines and many facets of the Microsoft ecosystem. But hey, at least you won't have to bother thinking up responses to your coworkers' terrible jokes in Slack DMs.

