Even though Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) has lost CA$94m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 224% over 5 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) which saw its share price drive 224% higher over five years. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 9.7% over a week.

In light of the stock dropping 9.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

We don't think that Aya Gold & Silver's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Aya Gold & Silver can boast revenue growth at a rate of 53% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 26% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Aya Gold & Silver seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

It is of course excellent to see how Aya Gold & Silver has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Aya Gold & Silver's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

While the broader market gained around 0.2% in the last year, Aya Gold & Silver shareholders lost 9.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 26% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Aya Gold & Silver (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

