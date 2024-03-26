Even though CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) has lost US$21m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 347% over 5 years

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 21% over the month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In that time, the share price has soared some 347% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 65% decline over the last twelve months.

Although CPI Card Group has shed US$21m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, CPI Card Group became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the CPI Card Group share price is up 7.0% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 13% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 2.3% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.30.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on CPI Card Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

CPI Card Group shareholders are down 65% for the year, but the market itself is up 32%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 35%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - CPI Card Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

