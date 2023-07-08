Even though Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) has lost US$217m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 136% over 1 year

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 136% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Intapp wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Intapp grew its revenue by 29% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 136%. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Intapp

Intapp shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 136% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 14% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intapp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Intapp that you should be aware of before investing here.

