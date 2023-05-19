Even though KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) has lost US$1.9b market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 24% over 1 year

It hasn't been the best quarter for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in that time. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 24%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year KE Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how KE Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at KE Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

KE Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 24% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 20% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that KE Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

