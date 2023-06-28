Even though Leo Lithium (ASX:LLL) has lost AU$138m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 83% over 1 year

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last week. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 83%.

While the stock has fallen 10% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Leo Lithium shareholders have gained 83% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 100% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

