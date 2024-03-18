Even though Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) has lost US$159m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 26% over 3 years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), which is up 26%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 15% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 1.1% in the last year.

Although Merit Medical Systems has shed US$159m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Merit Medical Systems moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Merit Medical Systems has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Merit Medical Systems shareholders gained a total return of 1.1% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 4% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Merit Medical Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Merit Medical Systems you should know about.

