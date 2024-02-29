Even though PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) has lost US$6.3b market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 317% over 5 years

While PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 317%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

Although PDD Holdings has shed US$6.3b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

See our latest analysis for PDD Holdings

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, PDD Holdings became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that PDD Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on PDD Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PDD Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 37% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - PDD Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: PDD Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.