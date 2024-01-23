Even This Wealthy Town Struggles to Run Its Nursing Home

(Bloomberg) -- Even for one of the wealthiest municipalities in the US, operating a nursing home is a strain.

Greenwich, Connecticut, owns a 121-year-old nursing home. That makes it unusual, since only 5% of nursing homes are government-owned.

The town is atypical in other ways. With one of the highest per-capita incomes in the country, it has long been a locus of wealth and celebrity, evident in services such as three marinas and a public golf course designed by architect Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Its Nathaniel Witherell nursing home, however, like many such facilities across the country, is losing money.

Founded as a contagious-disease hospital in 1903, the 202-bed nonprofit facility offers short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and memory care. Situated on what the town describes as 24 rolling acres — two miles from downtown — it touts staff turnover that’s a fraction of the national rate. Its kitchen gets its produce from the facility’s culinary wellness garden that was built in 2017 with donor and volunteer contributions.

But Greenwich had to write off $4.1 million in bad debt from the nursing home last year, according to documents for an upcoming $115 million bond and offering. It still expects to continue funding the nursing home’s operating losses in subsequent general fund operating budgets.

The town reported a general-fund balance of $71.8 million in the current fiscal year.

“It’s only the well-resourced governments that can afford” such endeavors, said Dora Lee, director of research at Belle Haven Investments.

Curbing Losses

Soaring costs and staff shortages during the pandemic exacerbated longstanding difficulties for nursing homes and hospitals, like insufficient government reimbursements and the difficulty of attracting staff to often-low-paying, tedious jobs.

“Local governments may be questioning whether the economics of running a nursing home are viable given the labor shortage and reimbursement rates,” said Lisa Washburn, managing director at Municipal Market Analytics.

There’s also a lot more pressure on small, single sites, which can’t achieve economies of scale, she said.

Seeking to stem the nursing home’s losses, Greenwich put out a call in 2020 for an outside operator and is negotiating a long-term lease agreement with a chosen operator, according to its recent bond documents.

Bloomberg has reached out to officials from the town and the nursing-home board.

Greenwich’s general-obligation bonds and notes are scheduled to price on Jan. 25 and are top-rated by Moody’s Investors Service. That’s because of its economic might, with per-capita income of about $112,000, compared to roughly $41,000 nationally, even though 8% of its residents live in poverty.

Its location along the so-called Gold Coast, the stretch of affluent Wall Street bedroom communities in Fairfield County, also means it’s also costly, especially for those not earning Wall Street incomes. It has a median housing value of $1.6 million and median rent of about $2,000, according to the Census Bureau.

