Event Logistics Market Analysis in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio estimates $ 9.86 Bn Growth during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The event logistics market is poised to grow by USD 9.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
Discover air freight & logistics industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report
The event logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies cost reduction through event logistics service providers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The event logistics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advancements in event logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the event logistics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The event logistics market covers the following areas:
Event Logistics Market Sizing
Event Logistics Market Forecast
Event Logistics Market Analysis
Download our free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41064
Companies Mentioned
Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
CEVA Logistics AG
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DFDS AS
DSV Panalpina AS
FedEx Corp.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Schenker AG
XPO Logistics Inc.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market - Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market is segmented by application (meat and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, and bakery and confectionary) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global E-Commerce Logistics Market - Global e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Trade fair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
CEVA Logistics AG
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DFDS AS
DSV Panalpina AS
FedEx Corp.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Schenker AG
XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/event-logistics-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/event-logisticsmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-logistics-market-analysis-in-air-freight--logistics-industry--technavio-estimates--9-86-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--301369540.html
SOURCE Technavio