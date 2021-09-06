U.S. markets closed

Event Logistics Market Analysis in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio estimates $ 9.86 Bn Growth during 2021-2025

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The event logistics market is poised to grow by USD 9.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Event Logistics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Discover air freight & logistics industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The event logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies cost reduction through event logistics service providers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The event logistics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advancements in event logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the event logistics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The event logistics market covers the following areas:

Event Logistics Market Sizing
Event Logistics Market Forecast
Event Logistics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • CEVA Logistics AG

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DFDS AS

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Schenker AG

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market - Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market is segmented by application (meat and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, and bakery and confectionary) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global E-Commerce Logistics Market - Global e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Trade fair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • CEVA Logistics AG

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • DFDS AS

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Schenker AG

  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/event-logistics-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/event-logisticsmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-logistics-market-analysis-in-air-freight--logistics-industry--technavio-estimates--9-86-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--301369540.html

SOURCE Technavio

