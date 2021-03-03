Event Management Software Market to Hit USD 14.56 Billion at an 11.68% CAGR by 2025 | North America Region to Dominate the Global Market to Grow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

global event management software market leaders are Eventbrite, Cvent, Inc, Ungerboeck Software International, The Pulse Network, Active Network LLC, Centium Software, Aventri, Bizzabo, Webconnex, Certain Inc.

Pune, India, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global event management software market to reach USD 14.56 billion at an 11.68% CAGR from 2019-2025 (forecast period).

Event management software can help external or internal event managers to ensure the success of events. The software allows event planners to book venues, send details to attendees, manage sessions, and receive feedback to ensure continued success.

Large companies are acquiring event management software to manage trade shows and exhibitions. The multitude of launches in different regions and the ability to allocate tasks at the same time are likely to bode well for the market. Adopting cloud services to complete various tasks, from booking to payment, can benefit software developers. The use of social media to engage customers on a regular basis in event marketing and the use of analytics to formulate marketing strategies can effectively increase market demand.

However, the dearth of awareness of the abundance of event management mobile applications can hinder the growth of the market. Poor design choices and lack of creative ideas can deter customers from these applications. Moreover, high software costs in emerging economies can create barriers for software developers and restrict the expansion of the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1399

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Event Management Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked the need for contactless events with event management software that incorporates a variety of features to ensure the success of both virtual and non-virtual events. With social distancing measures in place, webinars and online events have now become commonplace. Event management software developers are launching mobile applications with QR codes or geolocation used to mark attendance. Live streaming of events and the use of in-house virtual assistants to resolve queries can be positive indicators for the global event management software industry.

Story continues

COVID-19 Impact on Event Management Software Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-event-management-software-market

Market Segmentation

The global event management software industry has been segmented into software type, deployment, and application.

By software type, the global event management software market has been segmented into venue sourcing, on-site technology, analytics, event registration, event marketing, and others. Event registration software is expected to lead the global market as event management firms are responsible for managing attendees and avoiding gate crashers. In 2016, the segment had accrued USD 2.43 billion. Integration of artificial intelligence like chatbots on social media to ensure registration of attendees and notifications on upcoming events can augur well for the segment. The growing number of B2C and B2B professional events are opportunities for the segment to show more growth in the industry.

By deployment, the global event management software market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. The on-cloud segment is expected to rule the market over the assessment period as benefits of cloud like low installation costs, wide area network access, and high-grade security take precedence for users. Decreased demand for on-premise software is likely to boost the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the global event management software market has been segmented into government, corporate, association, education, and others. The corporate sector is anticipated to accumulate huge revenues for the global event management software market due to regular corporate events. The efficiency of the software in streamlining operations and managing the attendees will drive demand in the market. The surge in demand for event automation and the use of these events to gain attention in the fourth and fifth estate will bode well for the market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 pages) on event management software Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/event-management-software-market-1399

Regional Analysis

By region, the global event management software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America to lead the global market

The event management software market in North America is expected to reach USD 6 billion by 2022. High adoption of cloud software and the presence of market leaders in the region, like Cvent, Etouches, and others, are key drivers of the market. Investments by companies as well as by the U.S. and Canada hosting major events can augur well for the market. Partnerships among companies witnessed in the region are likely to boost the demand for event management software.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1399

Competitive Landscape

The global event management software market is dominated by two firms, Cvent and Etouches, which control 50% of the market share. Companies maintain their place through new launches, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions. The launch of cloud-based meetings and events during pandemic is projected to generate large revenues for event management companies. Incorporation of sharing information via social media and the automation of emails are features likely to attract new clients.

Notable Players of The Global Event Management Software Market Are:

Eventbrite (U.S.)

Cvent, Inc. (U.S.)

Ungerboeck Software International (Germany)

The Pulse Network (U.S.)

Active Network LLC (U.S.)

Centium Software (India)

Aventri (U.S.)

Bizzabo (U.S.)

Webconnex (U.S.)

Certain Inc. (U.S.)

Industry News

GlueUp, an event management platform, has been voted the best event management software by Digital.com in a bid to promote small and medium-sized enterprises. The software helps users to streamline processes and eliminate event management challenges.

Browse Related Reports

Security Information and Event Management Market Research, By Solution (Log and Event Management, Patch Management, Firewall Security Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Service (Professional, Managed), Vertical

Event Stream Processing Market Research Report Information, By Component (Software, Platform and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Fraud Detection, Predictive Maintenance, Algorithmic Trading)

Global Demand Response Management System Market Research Report – by Service (Consulting, Curtailment, Maintenance, Managed), by Solution (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), by End-use (Agriculture, Commercial Spaces, Public Buildings, Energy & Power), and Region

Global Outage Management System Market Information by Type (Integrated OMS and Standalone OMS), End User (Public and Private Utilities) and by Region

Global Knowledge Management Software Market , By Type (Mobile – Android Native, Mobile - iOS Native), By Deployment Type (On Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), By Organization Type (Small & Medium Scale Enterprise, Large Scales Enterprise), By End-Users

Global application performance management market research report: by platform (software, service), deployment (on-premise, cloud,), organization size (SME, large enterprises), access type (mobile APM, web APM), vertical

Global Server Management Software Market Research Report: By Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education, Media & Entertainment)

Global Video Management Software Market Research Report: By Solution (Video Intelligence/Analytics, Case Management, Navigation Management), By Technology (Analog-based and IP-based), By Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Organization Size and By Vertical – Forecast to 2026

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com



