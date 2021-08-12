U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Event Management Software Market Rising at 11.8% CAGR to be Worth USD 16.11 Billion by 2026

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Companies Covered are EventMobi, Active Network, LLC, Zerista, Aventri, Inc., Arlo, Grenadine Technologies Inc., EventGeek, Certain Inc., Regpacks, EMS Software, LLC., Event Espresso, Ungerboeck, Bizzabo and Others

Pune, India, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global event management software (EMS) market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing adoption of cloud technology by reputed companies. This technology aids the end users in storing large amount of files and data and accessing them from any part of the world that is internet-enabled. The event management software market size stood at USD 6.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Event Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Corporate, Event Planners, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/event-management-software-market-102611

List of key players in event management software market:

  • EventMobi

  • Active Network, LLC

  • Zerista

  • Aventri, Inc.

  • Arlo

  • Grenadine Technologies Inc.

  • EventGeek

  • Certain Inc.

  • Regpacks

  • EMS Software, LLC.

  • Event Espresso

  • Ungerboeck

  • Bizzabo

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

11.8%

2026 Value Projection

USD 16.11 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 6.63 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

125

Segments covered

Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size,End-User and Geography

Growth Drivers

Key Players Engage in Strategic Collaborations to Broaden Geographical Presence

Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Spur Growth

Corporate Segment to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Increasing Occurrence of Events

Persistent Development of Cloud Platforms to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

This Report Answers Following Questions:

  • How many opportunities and challenges would the market come across in the coming years?

  • Which important strategies are being adopted by companies to gain competitive edge?

  • What are the EMS market trends, barriers, and growth drivers?

  • Which organizations would dominate in terms of revenue?

  • Which region is likely to lead the market by procuring the highest share?

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/event-management-software-market-102611

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Engage in Strategic Collaborations to Broaden Geographical Presence

Enterprises present in the market are working constantly to strengthen their market position by adopting the strategy of collaborations and partnerships. Some of the other domestic and regional companies are introducing new software solutions to fulfil the increasing demand of the masses. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

  • June 2018: Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website headquartered in the U.S., joined hands with Elrow Family, an event concept and party series based in Barcelona. This collaboration would enable the former in managing the ticketing of over 100 shows and of more than 2.4 million attendees a year for Elrow. It includes shows in Ibiza, Madrid, and Dubai.

  • November 2017: etouches, a cloud-based event management software company based in Connecticut, secured a partnership with the United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers (UNICO). It would help the former in broadening its consumer base.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Spur Growth

In today’s technology-driven world, social media platforms are used by almost every person across the globe. These platforms are free of cost and robust. Hence, they aid event planners in achieving their business goals. Social media marketing and advertising enables them to gain a large consumer base by tracking their website traffic. These platforms also help in remoulding the reputation of a particular company.

The usage of platforms, namely, Instagram Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter is upsurging day by day amongst the event planners. Besides, tools such as Mention, Oktopost, and Hootsuite are aiding them in analysing the type of content, as well as the most successful channels that would appeal to the users. These factors are likely to augment the event management software market growth during the forthcoming years. However, integration of EMS solutions requires high technical expertise. Lack of the latter may obstruct market growth.

Segment-

Corporate Segment to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Increasing Occurrence of Events

Based on end user, the market is grouped into education, event planners, corporate, government, and others. Amongst these, the corporate segment is anticipated to dominate by holding the largest EMS market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of events, such as meetings, trade conferences, summits, and seminars occurring in the corporate sector. Hence, event planners are investing huge sums in organizing such grand events in this sector. The government segment generated a share of 12.6% in 2018.

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/event-management-software-market-102611

Regional Analysis-

Persistent Development of Cloud Platforms to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the Event Management Software market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America held USD 2.32 billion EMS market revenue in 2018. The region is likely to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period backed by the presence of financially stable countries such as Canada and the U.S. in this region. These countries are investing persistently in the development of advanced technologies to get efficient and reliable services. Software solutions with unique features provide better data analytics, integration and collaboration tools, and smooth management of events.

Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are expected to showcase significant growth owing to the ongoing development of the cloud platforms, as well as rising number of smartphone users. Also, the ever-increasing number of events consisting of product launches, stand-up comedy shows, tradeshows, and musical concerts in both regions would contribute to market growth in the near future.

Quick Buy- Event Management Software Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102611

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Event Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Software

        • Services

          • Professional Services

          • Managed Services

      • By Deployment (Value)

          • Cloud

          • On-Premises

      • By Organization Size (Value)

        • SMEs

        • Large Enterprises

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Government

        • Corporate

        • Event Planners

        • Education

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

  • North America Event Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Component (Value)

        • Software

        • Services

          • Professional Services

          • Managed Services

      • By Deployment (Value)

          • Cloud

          • On-Premises

      • By Organization Size (Value)

        • SMEs

        • Large Enterprises

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Government

        • Corporate

        • Event Planners

        • Education

        • Others

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/event-management-software-market-102611

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and ecommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cloud Managed Networking Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hardware, Software and Cloud Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (Telecom & IT, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Educational Institutions, and Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/event-management-software-market-9748


