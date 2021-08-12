Event Management Software Market Rising at 11.8% CAGR to be Worth USD 16.11 Billion by 2026
Key Companies Covered are EventMobi, Active Network, LLC, Zerista, Aventri, Inc., Arlo, Grenadine Technologies Inc., EventGeek, Certain Inc., Regpacks, EMS Software, LLC., Event Espresso, Ungerboeck, Bizzabo and Others
Pune, India, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global event management software (EMS) market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing adoption of cloud technology by reputed companies. This technology aids the end users in storing large amount of files and data and accessing them from any part of the world that is internet-enabled. The event management software market size stood at USD 6.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Event Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Corporate, Event Planners, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
