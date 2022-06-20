Event Management Software Market size to grow by USD 2.33 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Rising Requirements for Low TCO as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Event Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.57% at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by Deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Event Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

The global event management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Arlo Software Ltd.

Aventri Inc.

Bizzabo Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

Fortive Corp.

Glue Up

New Work SE

Ungerboeck

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Whova Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for event management software are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

These IT business events (such as global conferences, product launches, and product fairs) promote market growth in this region. The market in the region is likely to grow during the forecast period, thanks to an increase in the number of trade fairs, worldwide conferences and summits, and sporting events. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the event management software market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Event Management Software Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The cloud-based segment's share of the event management software market will expand significantly. Because of the cloud-based software, providers may now offer a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) pricing model, which lowers operational and investment risks. The move to a cloud-based deployment approach has resulted in more cost-effective event management software. The global cloud-based event management software market is likely to grow over the forecast period as a result of all of these factors.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing demand for low total cost of ownership is propelling the event management software market forward. The use of real-time event management systems is a key industry trend that is propelling the event management software market forward. The ambiguity about the return on investment, on the other hand, is a major impediment to the expansion of the event management software market.

Event Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Whova Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arlo Software Ltd.

10.4 Aventri Inc.

10.5 Bizzabo Inc.

10.6 Eventbrite Inc.

10.7 Fortive Corp.

10.8 Glue Up

10.9 New Work SE

10.10 Ungerboeck

10.11 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

10.12 Whova Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

