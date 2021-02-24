Event Management Software Market to be Worth USD 16.11 Billion by 2026 at 11.8% CAGR; Rising Investments in Organizing Corporate Programs to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™
Key Companies Covered in Event Management Software Market are EventMobi, Active Network, LLC, Zerista, Aventri, Inc., Arlo, Grenadine Technologies Inc., EventGeek, Certain Inc., Regpacks, EMS Software, LLC., Event Espresso, Ungerboeck, Bizzabo and Others
Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EMS market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing adoption of cloud technology by reputed companies. This technology aids the end users in storing large amount of files and data and accessing them from any part of the world that is internet-enabled. The event management software market size stood at USD 6.63 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Event Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Corporate, Event Planners, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.
This Report Answers Following Questions:
How many opportunities and challenges would the market come across in the coming years?
Which important strategies are being adopted by companies to gain competitive edge?
What are the EMS market trends, barriers, and growth drivers?
Which organizations would dominate in terms of revenue?
Which region is likely to lead the market by procuring the highest share?
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/event-management-software-market-102611
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Engage in Strategic Collaborations to Broaden Geographical Presence
Enterprises present in the market are working constantly to strengthen their market position by adopting the strategy of collaborations and partnerships. Some of the other domestic and regional companies are introducing new software solutions to fulfil the increasing demand of the masses. Below are two of the latest industry developments:
June 2018: Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website headquartered in the U.S., joined hands with Elrow Family, an event concept and party series based in Barcelona. This collaboration would enable the former in managing the ticketing of over 100 shows and of more than 2.4 million attendees a year for Elrow. It includes shows in Ibiza, Madrid, and Dubai.
November 2017: etouches, a cloud-based event management software company based in Connecticut, secured a partnership with the United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers (UNICO). It would help the former in broadening its consumer base.
Drivers & Restraints-
Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platforms to Spur Growth
In today’s technology-driven world, social media platforms are used by almost every person across the globe. These platforms are free of cost and robust. Hence, they aid event planners in achieving their business goals. Social media marketing and advertising enables them to gain a large consumer base by tracking their website traffic. These platforms also help in remoulding the reputation of a particular company.
The usage of platforms, namely, Instagram Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter is upsurging day by day amongst the event planners. Besides, tools such as Mention, Oktopost, and Hootsuite are aiding them in analysing the type of content, as well as the most successful channels that would appeal to the users. These factors are likely to augment the event management software market growth during the forthcoming years. However, integration of EMS solutions requires high technical expertise. Lack of the latter may obstruct market growth.
Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/event-management-software-market-102611
Segment-
Corporate Segment to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Increasing Occurrence of Events
Based on end-user, the market is grouped into education, event planners, corporate, government, and others. Amongst these, the corporate segment is anticipated to dominate by holding the largest EMS market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of events, such as meetings, trade conferences, summits, and seminars occurring in the corporate sector. Hence, event planners are investing huge sums in organizing such grand events in this sector. The government segment generated a share of 12.6% in 2018.
Regional Analysis-
Persistent Development of Cloud Platforms to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, the Event Management Software market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America held USD 2.32 billion EMS market revenue in 2018. The region is likely to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period backed by the presence of financially stable countries such as Canada and the U.S. in this region. These countries are investing persistently in the development of advanced technologies to get efficient and reliable services. Software solutions with unique features provide better data analytics, integration and collaboration tools, and smooth management of events.
Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are expected to showcase significant growth owing to the ongoing development of cloud platforms, as well as the rising number of smartphone users. Also, the ever-increasing number of events consisting of product launches, stand-up comedy shows, tradeshows, and musical concerts in both regions would contribute to market growth in the near future.
Quick Buy- Event Management Software Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102611
List Of Key Companies Profiled in EMS Market Are:
EventMobi
Active Network, LLC
Zerista
Aventri, Inc.
Arlo
Grenadine Technologies Inc.
EventGeek
Certain Inc.
Regpacks
EMS Software, LLC.
Event Espresso
Ungerboeck
Bizzabo
Major Table of Contents:
Introduction
Definition, By Segment
Research Approach
Sources
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Emerging Trends
Key Insights
Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
Global Event Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
By Component (Value)
Software
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Deployment (Value)
Cloud
On-Premises
By Organization Size (Value)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By End-User (Value)
Government
Corporate
Event Planners
Education
Others
By Region (Value)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/event-management-software-market-102611
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Natural Language Processing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Technology (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Pattern and Image Recognition, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Automotive & Transportation, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Cognitive Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automated Reasoning) By Deployment (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecom) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Smart Robot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal/Domestic Robots and Professional Robots), By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed/Stationary), By Application (Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, Education and Entertainment), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Retail, Health Care, Energy, Industrial, and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/event-management-software-market-9748