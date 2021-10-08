U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

The Event Planner Expo Presented by EMRG Media Is a 3-Day Immersive Experience in NYC from October 12th - 14th

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual Event Planner Expo Presented by EMRG Media is the premier destination for Event Planners, Corporate Decision Makers, Meeting Planners, Marketing & PR Professionals. The Event Planner Expo includes a star-studded lineup of speakers and experts with inspiring careers, ready to share their insider strategies and tactics. Extraordinary speakers, leaders and experts with noteworthy businesses will be on hand to guide guests on how to grow their businesses. Make connections, learn from industry experts and develop new ideas at this can't miss industry event.

The festivities will kick off with an opening party at SPIN on October 12th. The Educational Speaker Series will take place on October 13th at 92Y with Keynote Speakers Daymond John from ABC's "Shark Tank," as well as Celebrity Event & Wedding Planner and Author of "The Gold Standard" Colin Cowie. Day two will end with a VIP Networking Reception at Common Ground. The final day will be held on the Exhibitor Floor of Metropolitan Pavilion. Yankee Stadium Events will sponsor the VIP Networking Lounge this year. VIP, Education, VIP Education and All Access Ticket holders can join RECOGNIZE in the VIP Lounge and at their booth to learn about their Guest Management app RCGNZ to bring event photos to life. All guests in attendance will receive an amazing gift from SnackMagic. Attendees will get to customize their own Wow Box and enjoy unbelievable snacks. The after party will take place at Skorpios in Midtown.

This past year was challenging for The Event Planning Industry as it was many others, but as NYC and other states open up, event and meeting planners as well as marketing and PR executives are ready to start planning events for the rest of 2021 and 2022. Now more than ever, it's so important for the events industry to gather so venues and services can showcase what they have to offer and planners to execute events for their clients.

Ticket can be purchased by visiting www.TheEventPlannerExpo2021.com

About EMRG Media:
EMRG Media is a full-service event planning and marketing company with over 20 years of experience. They have worked with various corporations throughout the city including Google, NBC Universal, Columbia Records, Weill Cornell Medicine, JP Morgan, Conde Nast, Buzzfeed, 1800 Flowers, Diligent, and many more. https://emrgmedia.com/

About SnackMagic - https://www.snackmagic.com/

SnackMagic is a 100% customizable snack and swag service that enhances the gifting experience for in-person, virtual, and hybrid event attendees. SnackMagic has an extensive menu of over 1000 of the best snacks, sips and knick knacks delivered in a variety of ways through individual boxes, goodie bags, and grab & go trays. The best part is that recipients can build their own treat, so everyone is happy. You can use SnackMagic for conference attendees, meeting snacks, virtual events, and much more. Learn more about how you can use SnackMagic for your future event at: snackmagic.com/eventplanningexpo.

About RECOGNIZE - https://www.rcgnz.com/

RECOGNIZE is a guest management app utilizing AI technology to increase event ROI. Event planners use RCGNZ to bring event photos to life as a valuable asset for their clients. By instantly editing and sharing personalized photo albums, RCGNZ incentivizes attendees to reach their own sphere of influence, turning them into micro-influencers for the event's brand and sponsors. But RCGNZ doesn't stop just because the music does. After the event, RCGNZ's technology extracts powerful data from event's photos, allowing the organizers to better know their audience and measure the metrics that really matter in the event and compared to others.

Media Contact:
Marie Assante
917-837-8755
320939@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-event-planner-expo-presented-by-emrg-media-is-a-3-day-immersive-experience-in-nyc-from-october-12th---14th-301396322.html

SOURCE EMRG Media

