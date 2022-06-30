U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

EVENT SUMMARY HR TECH WORKSHOP 2022 REDEFINING TALENT MANAGEMENT MODEL IN THE DIGITAL ERA

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At HR Tech Workshop 2022, there were 4 main issues discussed by speakers. These issues are closely related to the digital transformation context at many businesses in Vietnam, 4 speakers shared their experience with in-depth knowledge in the field of HR.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Thuy - CEO of JobTest, Head of Event Organizing Board

Speaking at the opening of the event, Mr. Nguyen Cong Thuy - CEO of JobTest said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the priorities of most workers around the world. According to a prestigious survey by the World Economic Forum, Forbes and Glassdoor, the top priority of workers after the pandemic is HEALTH. Along with that is the trend of FLEXIBLE working that combines working remotely/at home and in the office (hybrid workplace).

Another HR issue that leaders and businesses also have to face with is that the Gen Z workforce has officially entered the labor market with a different working style and different thinking from previous generations.

We would like to create a playground for business leaders, experts and HR speacialists to discuss and find solutions so that they could effectively attract and lead Gen Z workforce, improve the efficiency of talent management in the enterprise. That's the purpose of HR Tech Workshop 2022".

Mr. Thuy also emphasized: "Enterprises need to prepare infrastructure, change corporate culture and apply a different mindset to attract and retain talent".

PRESENTATIONS OF SPEAKERS

Ms. Nguyen Huong Quynh - CEO of BambuUP Innovation Connection Platform

Proposing effective leadership solutions for digital workforce, CEO of BambuUP Vietnam - Ms. Nguyen Huong Quynh said: "There are 5 ways to lead in this ever-changing era, which are: Inspiring through purposes; Doing the best; Enables the possibility of success in the tranformation; Culture of non-stop learning; Eliminating the Monopoly Leadership Style".

Sharing at the event, Ms. Huong Quynh said: "Our world changes very quickly. Before World War II, it took people 25 years to double human intelligence, now it only takes 18 hours to double human intelligence. The business itself must be in a state of being always updated with the latest innovative elements to be able to apply it in the business. There is a new trend that not everyone knows about, which is opened creative innovation, leaders also need to know this trend to take advantage of external resources so that they can promote the innovation process. This is also a way for employees to see the company as an innovative, always creative company to make them more excited. These are some of the numbers that show the trend of companies looking to external sources of innovation to let employees engage with those outside innovations".

Mr. Sam Neo - Founder and CEO of People Mentality, Stories of Asia & StoryBuddy - Asia's first AI writing tool - Speaker

APAC's leading Employer Branding strategy consultant - Mr. Sam Neo also shared 3 simple steps to create an Employer Branding strategy for businesses: (1) Identify and optimize problem areas; (2) Equipment, support and nurturing brand incentives; (3) Stimulate employee engagement and interaction by creating competition, fun, and excitement.

He added: "When it comes to employer branding, one of the most important things is what you promise people with your brand promises, so it's important to be clear. Making a promise with a vague search is what makes a brand's first impression so bad. It means your brand is uncertain and candidates will start to question whether your employer brand really reveal something. In short, you need to be true and honest about your employer brand".

Mr. Colin Blackwell - Co-founder of Hyperion & Enablecode, Chairman of the Human Resources Committee of the World Bank's Vietnam Business Forum, Judge of Vietnam HR Awards – Speaker

Mr. Colin Blackwell, Chairman of the Human Resources Committee of the World Bank's Vietnam Business Forum shared about the benefits of using AI technology in the HR field. They are: Recruitment (Talent Acquisition): Ability to identify suitable candidates and accelerate the recruitment process; AI eliminates human bias; Automating administrative processes: Automating standard HR processes and repetitive tasks; Integration: Integration training can be customized for each employee in terms of their position and duties; Personnel training: Big data with information on past job profiles and skills is a great basis for AI e-learning platforms to provide training recommendations and proper training programs; outline possible career paths; Employee retention: Identifying employees who deserve to get higher salary and which employees should be fired; reward systems and recognition programs to further engage employees.

Once again, Mr. Colin emphasized the importance of technology not only in HR management but also in our lives: "When you talk to the IT department in the company, they will be like: Well, we programmed it and they work with the computer and make it kind of busy and important. Someone else has already coded a software/application, you just need to install, download and use it. So in these two photos, what would you like if you were a customer and what kind of invitation you should have.

When you have changed the difficulties around you, technology is the power to help you overcome".

Mr. Colin Blackwell emphasized: "This is an event to share and update digital HR trends, event content is built from the perspective of HR personnel who is standing in the position of HR to provide solutions for the problems that HR face".

PANEL DISCUSSION

  1. Answer the question of the current challenge of enterprises in attracting and retaining talent. Mr. Nguyen Cong Thuy and Ms. Nguyen Huong Quynh shared:
    Mr. Nguyen Cong Thuy said: "In the current market, high quality workforce are very rare, JobTest also specializes in headhunting and mass recruitment, even positions such as call centers for banks, the market is really a fierce competition. Those are some of the current difficulties businesses have to face".
    Ms. Nguyen Huong Quynh also shared: "The two people most scrutinized by employees are the CEO and the HR director. If we are not leaders, we call for change, we prove ourselves, we actualize changes, do not expect our employees to change. So after today's session, the first thing and it is also very desirable that our personnel need to change first and apply the latest innovation. The speed of the change need to be faster so we can attract more talents and retain them".

  2. How to build digital leaders or how to invite digital leaders to the business?
    Ms. Huong Quynh shared: "I has two ideas about this. Firstly, I do not expect everyone to follow the trend. There are a lot of trends going on, but it's important that we know how they fit our business. The relevance of the business is extremely important, even the term digital leader in theory has many things, but applied to our business, we must determine by ourselves the criteria for the digital leader that the business needs and what our specific business situation would be. The second is where to find digital leaders or how to attract them. Each corporation will have an HR strategy called "buying people". I believe with today's young generation, if we have programs such as incubation, early training and opportunities for them to try their best to develop, the strategy of rooming digital leaders is probably the right strategy at this stage".

SOURCE JobTest Co., Ltd

