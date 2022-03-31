Event Technology Startup to Produce Hybrid Hawai'i Democratic Party State Convention

Jumbo is providing an industry-leading virtual event platform to live broadcast the anticipated annual event

Jumbo | Unforgettable Live Stream Experiences

Jumbo | Unforgettable Live Stream Experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event technology startup, Jumbo, announces its latest political partnership with the Hawai'i Democratic Party (HDP), where it will be building the virtual component of the party's hybrid state party convention in May. Jumbo deploys custom virtual event platforms for enterprise organizations of all sizes.

"We are excited to partner with Jumbo to create our most accessible state party convention yet," says Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Party Chair for the Hawai'i Democratic Party. "By using a custom-built digital ecosystem through Jumbo, we will be able to cultivate an online atmosphere that feels just as welcoming as our state and just as powerful as our mission, all the while remaining easy to use for attendees."

This is not Jumbo's first partnership with a political party, as the scrappy tech company is coming off the heels of its November event supporting the North Carolina Democratic Party, where they designed a branded and fully-integrated platform that hosts webinars, meetings and conventions. "Through the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, we found that every industry, politics especially, needs a solution to safely host their events while still finding innovative ways to engage their participants. Jumbo has revolutionized virtual events and through the course of our tenure, we've built the ideal platform to achieve our client's goals," says Justin Ritchie, CEO of Jumbo.

While some of the attendees will be partaking in the Hawai'i Democratic Party State Convention in person in Honolulu, virtual participants will be joining via a custom branded platform built by Jumbo. In addition to hosting a live broadcast of the event, this digital ecosystem will also be home to pre-recorded videos for attendees to watch at their leisure and PDF documents outlining initiatives that require votes. Further, the branded platform will host a live chat feature, a directory of attendees, individual user profiles, an integrated registration system and voting capabilities.

Story continues

"Our goal with the hybrid events that we support is to give our attendees the opportunity to experience the event, not watch other attendees experience it. That's what sets Jumbo apart from other event hosting platforms," says Dion Beary, Director of Business Development for Jumbo. He adds, "We are thrilled to continue our work supporting parties, candidates and event organizers who wish to use virtual events to engage their communities."

About Jumbo:

Jumbo is an event technology company specializing in building virtual event platforms. Jumbo has revolutionized the virtual event industry by building custom virtual platforms for enterprise projects and providing its clients with the opportunity for a completely ownable platform with the flexibility and features they deserve.

For images, click here.

Media Contact: Dion Beary, Jumbo C: (704) 806-0334 E: dion@jumbo.live

Related Images













Image 1: Jumbo | Unforgettable Live Stream Experiences





Platform screenshot example with a person standing with a microphone on the screen, clips to watch below, and a fundraiser widget to the right.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



