EventHub of Japan expands presence in APAC region starting with Australia

TOKYO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EventHub, Japan's No.1 event management software platform, today announced its global expansion strategy to bring EventHub platform to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, starting with Australia.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to embrace a new virtual environment. As nations entered lockdowns, commercial and civil activities halted, and in-person events closed, businesses turned to virtual events to interact with key audiences critical to business continuity. Virtually-hosted events quickly became the norm for conferences, academic congresses, seminars, trade shows, conventions, exhibitions, and more.

EventHub, started in 2016, has served as one of the top online, hybrid and offline event platforms throughout Japan for years. Since 2019, with the rapid shift to virtual events, over 350 companies have adopted EventHub's online event platform. The platform has hosted more than 300,000 attendees since the beginning of 2020. In February 2022, EventHub launched its "Event Coordination and Assistance Package," allowing clients to access full-service planning, production, video streaming, landing page creation, lead generation, data export and day-of-event services.

"EventHub emerged in a time when businesses were looking for fresh, new ways to interact with key stakeholders. As a market leader throughout Asia, we are pioneering the future of event management platforms," said Rie Yamamoto, CEO of EventHub, Inc. "EventHub has seen exponential growth throughout the last two years and is continuing to project growth internationally. The Australian market is key to our growth strategy in the APAC region and we look forward to bringing our services to events throughout Australia."

The entry into Australia marks the first step in EventHub's strategic plans to grow its presence in the APAC region and beyond. By leveraging the expertise gained through managing online events in the past two years, EventHub will become the go-to solution for online and hybrid events in Australia. Over the next year, EventHub will commit 20% of the team to support clients and product development needs in Australia.

"As we expand our presence throughout the APAC region, Australia serves as a key market for EventHub. There is a large event market in Australia and the last two years have hindered the local communities from benefiting from this economic growth." Koichi Alex Masuda, International Business Lead for EventHub added. "EventHub's offerings are unique in that we provide a one-stop platform and the right tools for clients who are looking to reach large audiences across multiple time zones whether it be online, offline, or through a hybrid environment."

The annual impact of the business events industry in Australia equals close to 10 times the collective commercial activities of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The Australian Bureau of Statistics shows, in 2019 alone, the country was home to more than 484,000 business events with 43.7 million delegates. This 35.7 billion AUD industry was quickly put to a halt in 2020 and 2021, as the pandemic impacted in-person events throughout every industry.

EventHub is a Tokyo-based startup providing all-in-one solutions to event organizers. The service supports many event types - webinars, conferences, trade shows, expos, summits, job fairs and much more. EventHub supports virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and helps maximize your return on investment (ROI) with its matching function. The matching feature helps increase user engagement and facilitates active interactions between participants, hosts and exhibitors. EventHub is the No.1 event management platform by market share in Japan according to JMRO as of August 2021. For more information, visit www.eventhub.so.

