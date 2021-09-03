U.S. markets closed

Eventide Asset Management Announces Promotion of Dolores Bamford to Co-Chief Investment Officer

·1 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management is pleased to announce the promotion of Dolores Bamford, CFA, to co-Chief Investment Officer alongside current Chief Investment Officer, Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD. Ms. Bamford currently serves as Director of Investment Research, and her new position will be effective October 1st, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Eventide Asset Management)
Ms. Bamford's promotion will provide further organizational and operational leadership to Eventide's growing investment team, enabling Dr. Kuruvilla to continue his deep focus on investing and strategic leadership of the investment team.

Robin John, CEO of Eventide Asset Management, commented in regards to the promotion, "Dolores came to Eventide with experience managing multiple investment teams in her career and has proven her value as a strong leader and mentor at Eventide over the past several years." John continued, "She brings deep insight and has already contributed to building a strong culture within the team that aligns with Eventide's values."

Dr. Finny Kuruvilla, who will serve as co-Chief Investment Officer, said of Bamford's new role, "Dolores' new role as co-CIO will benefit the entire organization. Her strong commitment to our mission along with her acumen and experience makes her the ideal person for this position."

Eventide Asset Management, LLC, is a Boston-based investment adviser pursuing "investing that makes the world rejoice®." Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by seeking to provide high-performing investments that they believe create compelling value for the global common good.

Firm Contact:
Harry Nelson 877-771-EVEN (3836)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventide-asset-management-announces-promotion-of-dolores-bamford-to-co-chief-investment-officer-301369257.html

SOURCE Eventide Asset Management

