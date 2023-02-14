EVENTIDE HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES FUND CELEBRATES 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund (NASDAQ: ETIHX) celebrated its 10-year anniversary on December 27, 2022. The past year proved difficult enough for the broad-market S&P 500®, but the biotech industry—as measured by the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index—faced substantial headwinds since early 2021. Although Eventide's Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund declined with the market, it nevertheless outperformed the S&P biotech index for each of the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods ending December 31, 2022.

The Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the firm's "best ideas" within the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The Fund focuses on early development-stage companies and emphasizes investments in drug-related industries targeting unmet medical needs as well as rare and orphan diseases. Eventide invests in companies the managers believe not only present a compelling investment opportunity but also excel at creating value, operate with integrity, and demonstrate ethical and sustainable practices.

Eventide Co-CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD, had this to say about the Fund's 10-year anniversary: "The Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund reflects in part our desire to provide investors access to nascent technologies, early-stage companies, and private investments—along with low correlation—within the context of a diversified portfolio. Over the Fund's first 10 years, it's also been gratifying to see again and again how innovation in the life sciences can help promote human flourishing."

Eventide CEO Robin John added, "Our Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund exemplifies the values we seek to find through our Business 360® process. We look for companies we believe create long-term, lasting value not just for shareholders but for stakeholders, including customers and employees, society, and the environment. Sometimes this can be a lengthy process, especially in the biotech industry, where bringing effective treatments and cures to market can take years—but we believe companies that prosper best over the long term are those that best serve the needs of others. As CEO, it is such a joy for me to celebrate Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund's 10-year milestone pursuing our mission of 'investing that makes the world rejoice®.'"

Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund is available in four share classes: Class A (NASDAQ: ETAHX), Class C (NASDAQ: ETCHX), Class N (NASDAQ: ETNHX), and Class I (NASDAQ: ETIHX).

The Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based registered investment adviser managing more than $6 billion in net assets as of 12/31/2022. Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training.

Trailing Returns (%) as of 31 Dec 2022 Annualized Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund 3-mos 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Class I 8.07 -19.62 -2.79 7.8 15.73 Class A without load 7.99 -19.83 -3.02 7.53 15.43 Class A with 5.75% load 1.79 -24.44 -4.91 6.26 14.75 Class C 7.79 -20.42 -3.75 6.73 14.58 Class N 8.04 -19.77 -2.97 7.59 15.51 Benchmarks









S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index 4.74 -25.62 -4.28 -0.27 11.14 S&P 500 Total Return Index 7.56 -18.11 7.66 9.42 12.56

Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate with changing market conditions so that when redeemed, shares may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted. Investors cannot directly invest in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses, or sales charges. Fund results net of fees, expenses, and sales charges. The volatility of an index may be materially different than that of the Fund, and investors should not expect the Fund to achieve the same results as a listed index. Performance data current to the most recent month-end may be obtained by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). See below for important information.

S&P 500® is a market capitalization weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent U.S. equity performance.

S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index is designed to measure the performance of stocks in the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the GICS® biotechnology sub-industry.

Important Risk Information

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is provided for informational purposes only and expresses views of Eventide Asset Management, LLC ("Eventide"), an investment adviser. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid losses. Eventide's values-based approach to investing may not produce desired results and could result in underperformance compared with other investments. The Adviser's judgment about the quality of a particular company may prove to be incorrect. Any reference to Eventide's Business 360® approach is provided for illustrative purposes only and indicates a general framework of guiding principles that inform Eventide's overall research process. Eventide uses its trademark ("Investing that makes the world rejoice®") in a figurative manner to help explain its focus on serving investors by helping them improve the world.

The Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Fund can have risk associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in which these companies may be heavily dependent on clinical trials with uncertain outcomes and decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Fund can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, subjecting them to additional risks.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at https://www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

Firm Contact:

media@eventideinvestments.com

877-771-EVEN (3836)

3036-NLD-02/13/2023

