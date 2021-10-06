U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Events, Associations Leader Megan Martin Joins JUNO

·2 min read

Leader brings experience from IASLC, PCMA, RingCentral to growing software firm

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people in virtual environments for events and year-round, continues to open new markets. Megan Martin, CMP, DES, MPA has joined the growing firm as an Account Executive.

"Megan's passion for the future of events and community will help clients understand the opportunities ahead of them," says VP, Strategic Partnerships Peter Hodgen. "JUNO is shaking things up and solving real problems facing organizations with a mission to connect and educate people. Megan has deep experience in exactly that, along with an unparalleled understanding of how our software can impact organizations."

From her experience in a client role, Martin saw JUNO existing at the front edge of an evolving virtual event technology landscape. She is eager to work alongside the innovative team pushing the boundaries of events through technology.

"We can help planners realize the potential in their events. Event technology and virtual strategy is scary to many but doesn't have to be," Martin says. "With JUNO, I will be able to help organizations work through the barriers to realize the immense potential that a virtual event strategy can provide in building stronger engagement, learning, and community within their members and customers."

JUNO has a rich background in community software and an all-in-one approach to event technology. The software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications and learning. JUNO has helped thousands of users across five continents come together with more than 35 million minutes of streamed educational content. Organizations like the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization and a top philanthropic group have all chosen JUNO for events and engagement.

Events don't have to be singular instances; for those focused on growth, they cannot be. JUNO's software platform supports events being part of a 365-day conversation that encourages interactions and furthers education.

"I believe events are catalysts for the community, engagement, and knowledge sharing that advances societies. JUNO pushes events to the next level to provide a more inclusive and accessible experience for all," Martin says.

Learn more about JUNO at junolive.com

ABOUT JUNO
JUNO connects and educates people in a virtual environment year-round. The transformational software platform company puts service first to help clients unlock the interactive power of communities, removing boundaries and accelerating engagement. Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Dana Freker Doody at 320606@email4pr.com or 972.349.0015.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/events-associations-leader-megan-martin-joins-juno-301393774.html

SOURCE JUNO

