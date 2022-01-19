U.S. markets closed

Events DC Appoints Stacey Knoppel as New Vice President of Sales, Former Vice President of Sales for Conventions and Meetings Linda Erickson Retires

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority of the District of Columbia, today announced major transitions on its senior sales team. After fifteen years with the organization, Linda Erickson, Vice President of Sales for Conventions and Meetings, retired. Stacey Knoppel, who most recently served as Director of Convention Management, will take over as Vice President of Sales.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Linda Erickson served as an exemplary leader in her role as Vice President of Sales for Conventions and Meetings, developing and managing high-performance teams, generating major bookings and earning various industry accolades for her work. She implemented innovative sales and marketing solutions, for example, establishing the Distinctive Meetings Package (DMP) conference center concept within the convention center, which helped the organization substantially boost revenue while expanding the market base.

"We are grateful for all of Linda's contributions which helped drive significant growth for our organization, and we wish her well as she celebrates an accomplished career with a well-deserved retirement," stated Samuel R. Thomas, Jr., chief operating officer of Events DC. "During this time of transition, we're also pleased to elevate Stacey Knoppel to Vice President of Sales. Given her previous experience and her demonstrated ability to take on expanded responsibilities, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that as the new Vice President of Sales, she will continue to help drive Events DC towards continued success."

As Vice President of Sales, Knoppel will be responsible for the overall productivity and effectiveness of the sales organization for Events DC. She will also serve as primary customer contact and develop sales leads, fostering close working relationships with various stakeholders including Destination DC, DC Chamber and the Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to ensure efficient operations and overall success of Events DC's sales organization.

"This promotion provides an incredible opportunity to further utilize my convention management and sales experience as well as contribute to helping Events DC meet its business goals," said Knoppel. "I'm looking forward to working closely with our senior leadership and marketing teams to implement new sales objectives that ensure we are developing strategies to enhance all the products, programs, and services Events DC has to offer."

Throughout her career, Knoppel has demonstrated her ability to lead sales and marketing teams, develop and implement procedures that promote efficiency, identify and leverage industry trends and new strategic opportunities, all while ensuring she is delivering high-quality service to her customers.

She has been a part of the Events DC team since 2018, and before joining the organization, she served as Director of Sales, Services, and Marketing at the Baltimore Convention Center. As part of her ongoing commitment to professional development and giving back to the industry through networking and mentorship opportunities, Knoppel has been heavily involved with several industry associations including the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), Convention Sales Professional International (CSPI), and others. Her leadership has been recognized with multiple awards and she is frequently asked to share her expertise at industry panels and events.

Knoppel received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland, College Park, and earned a certification from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration Executive Leadership Program.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the Nation's Capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory, and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

Contact:
Chinyere Hubbard
202-439-5133
chubbard@eventsdc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/events-dc-appoints-stacey-knoppel-as-new-vice-president-of-sales-former-vice-president-of-sales-for-conventions-and-meetings-linda-erickson-retires-301464277.html

SOURCE Events DC

