U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,711.77
    +11.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,357.46
    -49.65 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,134.65
    +34.47 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.11
    +6.11 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    +1.93 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -36.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7600
    -0.3700 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,931.43
    -3,603.57 (-7.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.01
    -9.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.66
    -73.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Events Industry Market size worth $ 2,194.40 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13.48% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The Events Industry is growing at a faster pace, due to growth in celebration of every small and big occasion by the society, music concerts, sports tournaments, wedding celebrations and much more. Sponsorship from various brands and other factors.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Events Industry Market" By Type (Music Concerts, Conferences & Seminar, Festival Events, Exhibitions Events), By Organizer (Corporate, Entertainment, Education, Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Events Industry Market size was valued at USD 886.99 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,194.40 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.48% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=69205

Browse in-depth TOC on "Events Industry Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Events industry Market Overview

The rise in the number of sponsors across the globe brings a hike in the Events Industry market, sponsors are considered as a backbone of the event market because it is the initial source of funding to host the events. Growing corporate culture is parallelly also growing the Events industry market, big corporate houses host several events annually according to their event calendar, they are having a huge estimate for their annual event calendar. Corporate houses play a major role in increasing the Events industry market by offering the chances to event companies to host events for them.

Along with corporate events and business events, other entertainment event shows like music concerts, hip hop music shows have many youths' audiences, who buy tickets and demand such kind of rocking live music events. The Events industry is having a lot of opportunities shortly because every business and startup needs branding and promotion, the event is the best platform for them to market their business by sponsoring some entertainment event shows like live music events, sports events (IPL), etc. Events offer a good opportunity to the new artists to showcase their talents in big live events, which accelerates the career of many youth artists by getting a chance to perform in a big live show. Standup comedy events and motivational shows are also in trend across the globe.

Companies across the globe are increasing looking for introducing new products and technology to the market to gain higher competitive edge. This, results in various trade shows, new product launch events, product exhibitions, and others at a large scale to facilitate the interaction of the potential customers as well as investors. Due to this, the event industry is experiencing strong growth. The surge in the use of social media mainly due to hike in the sales of the smart phones in combination with increased penetration of the internet is pushing the growth of the event industry.

Key Developments

  • Live Nation Entertainment has acquired Veeps, the Livestream concert platform for the music industry

  • BCD Meetings & Events has linked a partnership with Core Rewards, which offers a technology platform to track and reward people in incentive and loyalty programs that feature merchandise rewards.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Access Destination Services, BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI Ltd., Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., StubHub, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pollstar, Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., Reed Exhibitions, Questex LLC, Outback Concerts, The Freeman Company, Penguins Limited, CL Events, Seven Events Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd, and Versatile Event Management.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Events industry Market On the basis of Type, Organizer, and Geography.

  • Events industry Market, By Type

  • Events industry Market, By Organizer

  • Events industry Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Live Event Ticketing Market By Channel (Online and Offline), By Event (Sports, Music and Live Theater, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Event Platform Market By Organization Size (small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), By End-User (Education, Healthcare, Enterprises), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Events Market By Type (Webinar, Conference, Virtual Expo Fairs & Festivals, and Entertainment), By Competitive Landscape, By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Stadium Market By Component (Software and Services), By Application (Stadium and Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management, Crowd Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Event Management Software beautifying success of international level events

Visualize Events industry Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/events-industry-market-size-worth--2-194-40-billion-globally-by-2028-at-13-48-cagr-verified-market-research-301455483.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • 2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

    Fortunately, Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed its fiscal year 2021 on a solid note. The year-over-year improvement was especially true for its segment that includes theme parks, which saw revenue almost double in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, to $5.45 billion from $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. With its theme parks open, and a robust and growing streaming segment, 2022 could be the year Disney's business returns to full strength.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    The renowned investor's Berkshire Hathaway has billions of dollars invested in these two favorites.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.