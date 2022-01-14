U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Events Industry to Reach $1.55 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in sponsorship for events, surge in interest among youth in entrepreneurship & business seminars, rise in disposable income of individuals drive the growth of the global events industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Events Industry by Type (Music Concert, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions & Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminars, and Others), Revenue Source (Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, and Others), Organizer (Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment, and Others), and Age Group (Below 20 years, 21–40 years, and Above 41): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global events industry was estimated at $1.13 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.55 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in sponsorship for events, surge in interest among youth in entrepreneurship& business seminars, rise in disposable income of individuals drive the growth of the global events industry. On the other hand, high operational costs involved in organizing events impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2422

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Travel restrictions across the globe in an attempt to prevent the spread of the pandemic impacted the global events industry negatively, especially during the initial phase of the outbreak.

  • At the same time, temporary ban on the hosting of large scale events also hampered the market significantly. However, the market is projected to recoup soon.

The entertainment segment to dominate by 2028-

Based on organizer, the entertainment segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global events market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 12.9% throughout the forecast period. This is because entertainment events focus majorly on innovate, educate, and inspire professionals in the field of electronic music and trigger discussions about new technologies and social & environmental responsibility.

The 21-40 years segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on age group, the 21-40 years segment held around two-fifths of the global events market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2028. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2028, due to active participation of individuals aged between 21 and 40 years in events such as exhibitions, conferences, seminars, and music concerts.

Europe, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global events market. Europe has been quite successful in winning conferences of international associations with over half of the top cities and countries selected as destinations for international association conferences. This factor propels the growth of the market in this region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.7% by 2028. Increase in interest of youth in countries such as India and China who are showing interest in events such as conferences & events, exhibitions, concerts, shows, and others, thereby driving the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2422

Key players in the industry-

  • BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS)

  • ATPI Ltd.

  • Riviera Events

  • Entertaining Asia

  • Versatile Event Management

  • Live Nation Worldwide Inc.

  • Pollstar

  • StubHub

  • Anschutz Entertainment Group

  • Cvent Inc.

  • Capita Plc.

  • Reed Exhibitions

  • Questex LLC

  • Outback Concerts

  • Access Destination Services

  • The Freeman Company

  • Penguins Limited

  • CL Events

  • Seven Events Ltd.

  • Clarion Events Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

MICE Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2028

Sports Apparel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Corporate Training Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

U.S. Corporate Event Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/events-industry-to-reach-1-55-bn-globally-by-2028-at-11-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301461110.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

