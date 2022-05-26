U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,060.18
    +81.45 (+2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,642.87
    +522.59 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,755.54
    +320.80 (+2.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.73
    +44.56 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.69
    +4.36 (+3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7770
    +0.0280 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3130
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,649.41
    +165.65 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.64
    -9.51 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Eventus Wins Best Trade Surveillance Solution at RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2022

·3 min read

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today received the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2022. The award is the second this month for the firm's Validus platform and recognizes the company's continued growth and expansion within the European region.

(PRNewsfoto/Eventus Systems, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Eventus Systems, Inc.)

Presented at a luncheon ceremony in London, the award was determined by votes from throughout the capital markets community. RegTech Insight, an A-Team Group publication, said this year's awards had more entries and votes than ever before, following selection of the shortlist in each category by the editorial staff and advisory board.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, said: "Congratulations to Eventus for winning the 2022 RegTech Insight Award Europe for Best Trade Surveillance Solution. This year's RegTech Insight Europe awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers that help capital markets participants respond effectively and efficiently to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We've been putting substantial resources into our expansion in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. It's a great honor to receive this recognition based on votes from capital markets participants who appreciate our high level of service, the expertise of our growing team and our proven ability to deliver for our clients."

Last fall, Eventus won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution in the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021, one of four awards the firm received in 2021 for its efforts in the Asia-Pacific region. Eventus has previously won two RegTech Insight awards for trade surveillance addressing U.S. regulations. Earlier this month, the company won the Markets Media Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech for the third consecutive year.

The annual RegTech Insight Awards Europe recognize both established solution providers and innovative newcomers, seeking to herald and highlight regulatory technology solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms' ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit  www.eventus.com.

Eventus won the RegTech Insight Award 2022 for Best Trade Surveillance Solution. (PRNewsfoto/Eventus)
Eventus won the RegTech Insight Award 2022 for Best Trade Surveillance Solution. (PRNewsfoto/Eventus)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventus-wins-best-trade-surveillance-solution-at-regtech-insight-awards-europe-2022-301555244.html

SOURCE Eventus

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Is Racking Up Another Day of Huge Gains

    With GameStop's share gains yesterday and so far today, it could certainly generate a squeeze as short-sellers rush to cover their positions. It's why it's not wise to short a stock like the video game retailer or fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment since, as economist John Maynard Keynes once noted, the market can be irrational longer than you can remain solvent. The stock has rallied sharply higher, giving hope to belief the MOASS finally arrived, only to quickly give up all the gains and more.

  • Nvidia stock rebounds after chipmaker reported revenue hit from China, Russia

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock rebound for chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Broadcom, VMware stocks up on blockbuster deal

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick breaks down the stock rise for Broadcom and VMware after an acquisition deal was announced.

  • Is General Electric Undervalued Right Now?

    2022 hasn't been a vintage year so farfor industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE). If GE Healthcare misses its earnings expectations, then the spinoff might not get the price that management hopes, and the 19.9% stake retained by GE will not be worth as much as many expect.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in massive $61 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Broadcom-VMware deal.

  • Snowflake stock under pressure on disappointing earnings guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Snowflake.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of cloud computing company Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell sharply this morning after that the company reported a third-quarter loss that was far worse than expected and issued revenue guidance that was below Wall Street's average estimate. Nutanix's third-quarter sales increased 17% from the year-ago quarter to $403.7 million and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $397.9 million. Nutanix's diluted loss per share of $0.50 in the quarter was an improvement from a loss of $0.60 in the year-ago quarter, but it was far worse than the loss of $0.22 that Wall Street was expecting.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Tesla, Roku, Coinbase, Gene-Editing Firm

    Ark Innovation ETF has slumped, along with the disruptive tech companies asset manager Cathie Wood favors.

  • Why Range Resources, Southwestern Energy, and NextDecade Stocks Jumped Double Digits on Wednesday

    Wednesday was yet another strong day for oil and gas stocks, but shares of natural gas companies stood out, with many soaring by double-digit percentages. Range Resources is a Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with major operations in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company also produces natural gas liquids and crude oil, but almost 70% of its production is natural gas.

  • Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks hedge funds are dumping amid the tech selloff in 2022. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the latest market situation around tech stocks, go directly to Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Investors are offloading growth stocks that don’t […]

  • NYSE Vice Chair: ‘Markets have their ups and downs’

    Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi is joined by NYSE Vice Chmn. & Chief Commercial Officer, John Tuttle at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as they discuss the forum and the state of the market.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    You know that you can count on them for leadership in their market and earnings growth. Here, I'll focus on three companies that stand out for their strong market positions: a biotech company and a medical device company that each dominate their fields, and a pharmaceutical player on the way to winning in market share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the worldwide leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment.

  • Could Rivian Become the Next Tesla?

    Once worth more than $140 billion, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had a steep fall from grace. At the beginning of its time as a public company, investors envisioned Rivian as the next Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) but quickly were dealt a loss. As harsh as the fall was, Tesla has experienced multiple 50% plus drops as well.

  • Macy’s stock soars premarket on earnings beat, lifted guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Macy’s.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin