U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.22
    -93.96 (-2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,161.91
    -606.15 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,150.87
    -339.50 (-2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.45
    -33.05 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    +0.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.50
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9680
    +0.4430 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,962.37
    -682.17 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.87
    -3.31 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Ever Boots Steel Toe Boots Are Ideal Protective Footwear For Safety On Worksites

EVER BOOTS
·4 min read

Corona, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona, California -

Ever Boots, an online retailer of durable and comfortable work boots, is making available a collection of steel toe boots meant to serve as protective footwear on a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and residential worksites.

Ever Boots steel toe boots have been designed to meet a full range of needs for different industries and work conditions. Depending on the buyer’s specific industry requirements, they can purchase shoes that are designed to be lightweight, waterproof, thick-soled, or any combination of these features. The steel toe boot models currently available on the website include the Tank S, Protector, and Minner. Each of the aforementioned models has a bevy of features that are carefully selected to make them perfect for particular work requirements.

The company’s Tank S and Minner steel toe boots model is built specifically with the aim of being fully waterproof, making it the perfect choice for keeping the wearer’s feet dry in environments where they may have to traverse wet and moist surfaces. They also come with oil and slip-resistant rubber soles that offer a dependable grip on both dry and slippery work surfaces. They also include an EVA midsole PU insole that provides comfort, flexibility, and support for hours. This can be a must-have requirement for a number of jobs such as flood damage restorers, plumbers, linesmen, maintenance men, mechanics, warehouse workers, and more.

The company’s steel toe boots are also tough enough to resist impact damage from large objects and shearing and tearing from sharp objects. The steel toe boots have reinforcements around the toe which are usually made out of steel or another metal. They offer plenty of foot protection due to their puncture-proof nature. For example, the company’s Tank S model comes with a certified ASTM F2413-11 I/75 C/75 steel toe that offers protection from impact or compression.

The steel toe boots are perfect for keeping the wearer safe from falling objects, helping them walk down paths where the ground is littered with sharp objects that can prick and breach regular footwear, working on uneven ground, or moving around large machinery. The company’s steel toe boots also have anti-fatigue steel shanks that act as metal arches for supporting the wearer when they are climbing stairs, scaffolding, or ladders. This makes the steel toe boots perfect for jobs such as outdoor installations, construction, renovations, and more.

The build quality of the footwear combined with the innate protection they offer due to their design and choice of materials ensures that Ever Boots’ steel toe work boots will last the buyer for years after purchase. The boots also come in a wide range of styles that are sure to appeal to customers from different industries with varied tastes in footwear. The boots also go through extensive quality assurance to make sure the product delivered to the customer is up to spec and fully capable of fulfilling all of its promises. Readers can browse through the entire steel toe boots collection by heading over to the link: https://everboots.com/collections/steeltoe-boots.

Ever Boots also addresses the concern that steel toe boots might be an electrical hazard if the wearer works on sites where loose electric wires pose a danger. According to the company, the metal that comprises the reinforcements around the toe is embedded inside the boots and is isolated from the bare ground, eliminating the risk of electrical hazards. The company cites observations from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) to back up its safety claims.

Ever Boots offers free shipping on all orders more than $50. They have a convenient 30-day full refund policy if the boots don’t happen to fit the buyer. The company also offers a generous 3-month manufacturer warranty on all of its products. The 3-month guarantee will cover the purchase if the outsole falls apart within 3 months, the leather rips due to normal wear, or the upper and outsole separate.

Interested buyers can head over to the Ever Boots website to learn more about its entire product lineup and order themselves the perfect work boots for their demanding career.

###

For more information about EVER BOOTS, contact the company here:

EVER BOOTS
Greg Liu
(951) 268-6549
support@everboots.com
1521 Pomona Rd Unit B, Corona, CA 92880

CONTACT: Greg Liu


Recommended Stories

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • Wells Fargo asks employees to return to office in mid-March - memo

    The San Francisco-based bank's announcement comes a little over a week after Goldman Sachs Group Inc ushered its U.S.-based staff back to the office https://www.reuters.com/business/goldman-sachs-leads-us-banks-return-office-2022-02-01, with several of its rivals set to follow a similar return this month as the number of COVID-19 cases drop. Contact center employees and those in operations will return shortly after staff employees resume work from office, the memo said, adding that there is no change to the work schedules for essential employees.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks Slide on Bullard Comments; Bond Yields Rise: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrac

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • Will Walmart's Big Redesign Shake Up Retail?

    Walmart's upcoming redesign is a nod to a growing trend we've been seeing in higher-end stores. What could it mean for retail investors?

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • $90 Oil: 3 Dividend-Paying Companies Set to Thrive

    Henry Hub natural gas prices are over $4.30 per one million British thermal units (MMBtu). Many oil and gas companies were pressured to cut spending and production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paired with increased demand as the economy rebounds, oil and gas prices have soared -- and many oil and gas stocks are now around 52-week highs.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Ford and GM Warn Dealers to Stop Charging So Much for New Cars

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.