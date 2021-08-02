U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    +22.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    +153.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,028.00
    +72.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.30
    +18.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.18
    -0.77 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • Vix

    18.24
    +0.54 (+3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6870
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,721.52
    -2,669.33 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.25
    +11.34 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.45
    +531.86 (+1.95%)
     

Ever-Glory Announces $5 Million Stock Repurchase Program

·4 min read

NANJING, China, Aug.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding common stock on or before December 31, 2021. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and may be effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The manner, timing and amount of any stock repurchases will be determined by the Company's management in its discretion based on its evaluation of various factors, including the trading price of the Company's common stock, market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

"We believe our stock is a good value, and the Board's approval of this stock repurchase program is recognition of the long-term prospects in our Company's intrinsic value and the undervalued price of our stock," said Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory. "Repurchasing stock underscores our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in our business."

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation, impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on local, national and global economic conditions in general and on our industry and business in particular, and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-announces-5-million-stock-repurchase-program-301345797.html

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian factory activity hit by rising costs, Delta variant

    Asia's factories hit a rough patch in July as rising input costs and a new wave of coronavirus infections overshadowed solid global demand, highlighting the fragile nature of the region's recovery. Manufacturing activity rose in export powerhouses Japan and South Korea, though firms suffered from supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages that pushed up costs. China's factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand contracted for the first time in over a year, a private survey showed, broadly aligning with an official survey released on Saturday showing a slowdown in activity.

  • Crude Oil Retreats as Investors Weigh Delta, Iranian Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after four monthly gains as data signaled a slowdown in China and investors monitored the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.West Texas Intermediate retreated 1%, after climbing 2.6% last week. China’s economic activity continued to ease in July, implying a more steady recovery this half as growth risks mount. Across the Asia-Pacific, the highly infectious delta variant continues to reverberate, clouding the outlook for mobility. China has seen a small increase in ca

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Near Highs, Square Makes Huge Deal; Li Auto Sales Soar With Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The market rally is near highs. Square made a huge deal. Li Auto sales leapt in July. Nio, other Tesla EV rivals are due.

  • Square posts upbeat profits while also announcing $29 billion deal for Afterpay

    Square Inc.'s surprise release of its quarterly earnings report Sunday was its second-biggest news of the night, behind the announcement that it plans to purchase Australian buy-now pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. in a $29 billion all-stock deal.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In particular, the digitalization, social media, and e-commerce trends were accelerated by the pandemic. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) remains a central social media platform operator for millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers alike -- even if they don't all favor the same apps. The company also operates WhatsApp and Instagram, and it's an advertising behemoth.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Worried About the Delta Variant? 5 Stocks to Insulate You From a COVID Market Crash

    The market has been on edge over the new delta variant. Here are five stocks to help blunt a worst-case scenario.

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Revenue Forecasts

    The analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( NYSE:EDU ) delivered a dose of negativity to...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Infrastructure Spending Is on Its Way. Here’s a Cheap Way to Play It.

    Atlas Technical Consultants is well positioned to benefit from a potential infrastructure spending bill.

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]

  • Be Sure To Check Out Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. also has many investors on edge, renewing worries around a stalled economic recovery. There is good reason investors have been down on Nikola, a maker of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

  • Short ARKK ETF To Bet Against Cathie Wood's Fund

    According to Bloomberg, the Short ARKK ETF would track the inverse performance of Cathie Wood’s $23 billion Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) through swaps. As per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the fund would trade under the ticker SARK and charge a 0.75% operating expense. Post-launch, the SARK would be managed by Matt Tuttle, chief executive officer at Tuttle Capital Management LLC. “In sum, as ARKK already represents a long exposure to a basket of unprofitable tech stocks,

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    Earnings season can be a great time to gauge company performance and outlook. During its Q2 2021 conference call, UPS said it's much more focused on growing revenue and profits from small to medium-sized businesses and other segments than simply growing volumes.