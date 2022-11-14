U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·9 min read
Cision

NANJING, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the third quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 29 stores during 2022, we operated a nationwide network of 774 stores as of September 30, 2022."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $106.4 million, an increase of 12.7% from $94.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a 33.0% increase in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 26.4% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 33.0% to $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $62.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 26.4% to $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same-store sales. The Company operated 774 retail stores as of September 30, 2022, compared with 893 retail stores as of September 30, 2021,.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 30.9% to $16.0 million, compared with $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 15.1% from 24.6% for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 2.4% to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 12.6% from 16.4% for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 57.0% to $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 23.6% compared to 40.3% for the third quarter of 2021.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 11.4% to $12.8 million, or 12.0% of total sales, compared with $14.4 million, or 15.3% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was attributable to the decreased average salaries and decreased business trips.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.7% to $9.3 million, or 8.7% of total sales, compared with $9.5 million, or 10.0% of total sales for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased publicity expense and the depreciation of RMB.

Loss from operations was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $32.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $41.6 million as of September 30, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $63.4 million as of September 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022(7:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 14, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-877-704-4453 or +1-201-389-0920 and using the access code 13734457. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 13734457.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)




September 30,
2022



December 31,
2021


ASSETS














CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents


$

32,177



$

56,573


Restricted cash



39,706




40,768


Trading securities



2,189




3,251


Accounts receivable, net



79,875




69,859


Inventories



49,038




63,841


Advances on inventory purchases



4,260




8,179


Value added tax receivable



2,144




1,693


Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,049




6,345


Amounts due from related parties



-




220


Total Current Assets



215,438




250,729











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Equity security investment



4,566




5,682


Intangible assets, net



4,211




4,794


Property and equipment, net



31,148




36,340


Operating lease right-of-use assets



38,905




50,077


Deferred tax assets



768




899


Other non-current assets



3,520




784


Total Non-Current Assets



83,118




98,576


TOTAL ASSETS


$

298,556



$

349,305











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Bank loans


$

63,360



$

68,992


Accounts payable



59,894




67,930


Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



2,907




1,332


Other payables and accrued liabilities



14,166




18,531


Value added and other taxes payable



842




999


Income tax payable



1,107




334


Current operating lease liabilities



31,538




41,633


Total Current Liabilities



173,814




199,751





Non-current operating lease liabilities



7,538




8,596


TOTAL LIABILITIES



181,352




208,347





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,818,006
and 14,655,926 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022,
respectively, 14,812,312 and 14,664,978 issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2021, respectively)



15




15


Additional paid-in capital



3,670




3,660


Retained earnings



99,398




108,210


Statutory reserve



21,245




21,245


Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at September 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021, respectively)



(400)




(363)


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(6,724)




8,191











Total Equity



117,204




140,958


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

298,556



$

349,305


EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


(Unaudited)


(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)






Three months ended



Nine months ended




September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


NET SALES


$

106,437



$

94,406



$

235,022



$

225,776


COST OF SALES



90,390




71,196




181,194




161,738



















GROSS PROFIT



16,047




23,210




53,828




64,038



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling expenses



12,792




14,443




38,153




44,495


General and administrative expenses



9,306




9,467




21,821




24,980


Total Operating Expenses



22,098




23,910




59,974




69,475










