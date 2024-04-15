Ever Glory United Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: S$0.043 (vs S$0.013 in FY 2022)

Ever Glory United Holdings (Catalist:ZKX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$47.5m (up 70% from FY 2022).

Net income: S$6.83m (up 287% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 14% (up from 6.3% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: S$0.043 (up from S$0.013 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Segment contributing S$47.5m. Notably, cost of sales worth S$36.5m amounted to 77% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling S$2.60m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how ZKX's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Ever Glory United Holdings shares are up 2.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ever Glory United Holdings (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

