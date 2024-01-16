Ever wanted to legally grow your own 'magic' mushrooms? This Pueblo business offers classes

First, it was cannabis. Now, it's magic mushrooms.

Colorado is once again at the forefront of forging a path to the rollout of once-illegal drugs.

Magic mushrooms, or shrooms, historically have been surrounded by mysterious lore based on their increased use during the 1960s. Users have shared stories of "trips" they experienced on the recreational psychedelic drug.

Whether the user described hallucinations like seeing plants that were looking at and judging them, chickens with jumpsuits and the heads of Queen Latifah running toward them, or other out-of-this-world visions, shrooms have had a wild reputation.

That reputation is changing now that psychedelic mushroom use is legal under Colorado's Proposition 122, the Natural Medicine Act, passed in 2022. The law legalized the personal use and cultivation of fungi that contain the compound psilocybin.

"The eyes of the rest of the country are going to be on us, so we need to do it right," said Thomas "Matt" Parker of Earth's Wisdom, a business that offers classes on how to grow the fungi and use them in small, controlled doses, known as microdosing. "We have an opportunity to be on the ground floor and document the research."

Tracy Hepner (left) and her husband Thomas Parker will teach a "Grow your own Mushrooms" class Jan. 20 and again Feb. 17 at Karmic Konnection in Pueblo.

Today, microdosing mushrooms is believed to provide some relief for some people experiencing challenges ranging from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder or cancer.

In Pueblo, those who want to learn about the fungi can sign up for a "Grow Your Own Mushrooms" class from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, and again Feb. 17 at Karmic Konnection, 125 E. Abriendo Ave. Parker and his wife, Tracy Hepner of Earth's Wisdom, are instructors.

The couple wanted to find out more about the mushrooms when they learned they bring relief to migraine sufferers. They obtained federally legal spores five years ago and put the theory to the test.

"I've had migraines my whole life. I found it really does help migraines and I've found relief both in the frequency and intensity of the headaches," she said. "It was amazing. I said, 'I have to share this.'"

The couple also firmly believes in the compound's ability to help veterans with PTSD and other mental disorders, plus cancer patients have found some relief, Parker said. Studies also show that psilocybin may help those with addiction issues and depression.

When the couple decided they wanted to teach a class, they put together a kit with everything growers need to cultivate the mushrooms at home. The kit, ideal for Colorado's dry climate and high elevation, includes all the necessary supplies, detailed instructions and a microdosing guide.

How the fungi are cultivated

"Maintenance is low and they take very little care. In fact, they thrive on neglect and being left alone," Parker said of the fungi cultivation process.

From a rye-grain-fed mycelium planted in a "soil" of coco coir and vermiculite, the mushrooms start to grow, appearing to look like tiny pins at first. They prefer 12 hours of sunlight and 12 hours of darkness, so unlike cannabis, grow lights are not needed and there is no pungent odor.

Once ready for harvest, in about two months, the mushrooms are dried in a dehydrator, a process that takes about 8 hours. The kit comes with supplies that yield about 2 ounces of dried mushrooms, enough to last a year, Parker said.

The couple has already taught five classes in the state and hopes to do one monthly in Pueblo as long as there is demand.

"About 75% of our customers are interested in microdosing and medicinal use, while the other 25% are interested in the recreational aspect. Recreational users generally have six to 12 experiences a year," Parker explained.

"Unlike alcohol, it is not something you are going to say, 'Oh gosh, I want to do some again tomorrow," he said.

Psilocybin fungi during the harvesting process.

What is the experience like?

Each person has a different experience, but the couple has gotten plenty of positive feedback. Some users have found the experience emotional, others relaxing.

"We don't give ourselves that mental reset time, so taking a four-hour mental vacation at home on a Friday night is way more relaxing than the hustle and bustle of going out and seeing the sights," Parker explained. "The level of relaxation in doing absolutely nothing is amazing."

"It gives you a sense of awe," Hepner said.

Depending on the person and dosage, psilocybin can cause euphoria, changes in perception, perceived spiritual experiences and feelings of detachment, among other effects, according to an article on the American Society for Microbiology website that covers the pros and cons of the drug and the need for more clinical trials.

"It is good for treatment-resistant depression because it does rewire your brain and get you unstuck from where you are at," Hepner explained. "You come out of it so much better because you've reprocessed things instead of trying to cover them up for the rest of your life."

Psilocybin fungi during the growing process.

The history of psilocybin and its uses

Some believe ancient cultures, such as the Mayans, felt the mushrooms had divine properties and their use was incorporated into important spiritual ceremonies. In the 1960s, magic mushrooms were among psychedelic drugs that had a resurgence as part of the hippie movement.

Prop 122 ended criminal sanctions on personal use of psilocybin in fungus, extract, or compound forms in Colorado. The new law also allows growing, cultivating, or processing fungi capable of producing psilocybin for personal use as long as the cultivation is on the grounds of a private home or residence and the fungi are secured from access by anyone under the age of 21.

This year, the law also allows for the use of psilocybin in licensed facilities and likely will require a doctor or therapist to prescribe the treatment, Parker said. The law allows gifting the mushrooms to others, but it still strictly prohibits the manufacture, possession, or distribution of magic mushrooms with the intent to sell them or exchange them for an item or service of value.

Scientists believe psilocybin is naturally produced by more than 214 species of fungi. Parker and Hepner hope that the focus in Colorado stays on education to help veterans with PTSD or people with depression instead of attempts to make large profits from the fungi or make them stronger and stronger.

What to know about the Pueblo class

Participants must be 21 or older to sign up. The cost of the class is $100 and includes a growing tub with all the needed supplies, instructions and microdosing information.

Parker includes his card and encourages students to call because, "we are here to help you." To find out more or to reserve a spot in the class, go to karmickonnection.com or the instructors' Earth's Wisdom Facebook page.

