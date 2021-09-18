Ever wondered how growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide can impact Golf Tourism Market?

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Golf Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Golf Tourism Market by Type (Domestic and International) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings. Do you know the golf tourism market size is expected to reach a value of $ 41.04 bn during 2021-2025?

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer discretionary industry is likely to witness a NEGATIVE impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The domestic segment is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing popularity of golf and rising participation in pro-golf tournaments are some of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to decelerate at a rate of 17.83%.

How big is the North American market?

53% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this golf tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham and Baker Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide, increasing popularity of pro-golf tournaments, and rising government support for the promotion of golf tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing threat from fantasy golf is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Golf Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The golf tourism market report covers the following areas:

Golf Tourism Market Size

Golf Tourism Market Trends

Golf Tourism Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Golf Tourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist golf tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the golf tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the golf tourism market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of golf tourism market vendors

