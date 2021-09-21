U.S. markets closed

Ever Wondered How the Implementation of Cloud-based Corporate LMS can Impact the Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market?

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Learning Management System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Learning Management System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the Corporate Learning Management Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 15.39 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS is notably driving the corporate LMS market growth. However, factors such as threats from open-source LMS may impede the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The corporate LMS market is segmented by deployment (on-premise deployment and cloud deployment) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate learning management systems in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • City and Guilds Group

  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Report -The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market have the potential to grow by USD 23.03 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21%. Download a free sample report now!

Gym Management Software Market Report -The gym management software market has the potential to grow by USD 139.85 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.31%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-wondered-how-the-implementation-of-cloud-based-corporate-lms-can-impact-the-corporate-learning-management-system-lms-market-301379103.html

SOURCE Technavio

