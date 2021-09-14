U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.08
    -10.65 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,685.54
    -184.09 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,104.79
    -0.80 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.44
    -19.34 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.60
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +12.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2740
    -0.0500 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6620
    -0.3330 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,842.50
    +2,709.39 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.44
    +29.70 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.91
    -43.52 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

EverAfter closes $13M to help companies ride off into the sunset with their customers

Christine Hall
·3 min read

EverAfter secured $13 million in seed funding to continue developing its no-code customer-facing tool that streamlines onboarding and retention and enables business-to-business clients to embed personalized customer portals within any product.

The Tel Aviv-based company was founded in 2020 by Noa Danon and Tal Shemesh. CEO Danon, who comes from a project management background, said they saw a disconnect between the user and product experience.

The company’s name, EverAfter, comes from the concept that in SaaS companies, someone has to be in charge of the “EverAfter,” with customers, even as the relationship changes, Danon told TechCrunch.

Via its no-code platform, customer success teams are able to build a website in weeks using drop-and-drag widgets like training materials, timelines, task management and meeting summaries, and then configure what each user sees. Then there is a snippet of code that is embedded into the product.

EverAfter also integrates with existing customer relationship management, project management and service ticket tools, while also updating Salesforce and HubSpot directly through an interface.

“It’s like the customer owns a piece of real estate inside the product,” Danon said.

TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures co-led the round and were joined by angel investors Benny Shneider, Zohar Gilon and Amit Gilon.

Yanai Oron, general partner at Vertex Ventures, said he is seeing best-in-breed companies try to solve customer churn or improve the relationship process on their own and failing, which speaks to the complexity of the problem.

Startups in this space are coming online and raising money, but with EverAfter, they are differentiating themselves by not only putting a dashboard on their product, but launching with the capabilities to manage thousands of customers using the product, he added.

“I’ve been tracking the customer success space over the past few years, and it is a growing field with the least sophisticated tools,” Oron said. “During COVID, companies realized it was easier to retain customers rather than get new ones. We are all used to more self-service and wanting to get the answer ourselves, and customers are the same. Companies also started to be more at ease in letting customers develop things on their own and leave R&D departments to do other things.”

Clients include Taboola, AppsFlyer and Verbit, with Verbit reporting its company’s customer success managers save 10 hours a week managing ongoing customer communication by using EverAfter, Danon added. This comes as CallMiner reports that unplanned customer churn costs companies $35.3 billion in the U.S. alone.

EverAfter offers both customer success and partner management software and clients can choose a high-touch service or kits and templates for self-service.

The new funding will enable the company to focus on integration and expansion into additional use cases. Since being founded, EverAfter has grown to 20 employees and 30 customers. The founders also want to utilize the data they are collecting on what works and doesn’t work for each customer.

“There are so many interesting things that happen between companies and customers, from onboarding to business reviews, and we are going to expand on those,” Danon said. “We want to be the first thing companies put inside their product to figure out the relationship between customers and customer success teams and managers.”

3 critical lessons I learned while scaling RingCentral’s customer support team

 

Recommended Stories

  • Locus Robotics just raised another $50M

    Seems Locus Robotics is striking while the iron is hot. Seven months after raising a sizable $150 million Series E, Tiger Global is investing another $50 million in the Massachusetts firm. The last round made Locus a unicorn, and this one brings the company’s total funding to around $300 million.

  • Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses, of course

    Xiaomi is challenging Facebook in the wearables arena by launching its own smart glasses. Like Facebook, Xiaomi is also putting emphasis on the device's lightness despite its features. In addition, the glasses also has an indicator light that shows when the 5-megapixel camera is in use.

  • QED Investors closes on $1.05B across two funds to invest in fintech companies globally

    QED Investors announced the closing of two new funds totaling $1.05 billion, capital that it will be using to back early-stage startups, as well as growth rounds for later-stage companies. Specifically, today QED is announcing a $550 million early-stage fund and a $500 million growth-stage fund, both of which are aimed at backing fintech companies primarily in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Latin America and Southeast Asia. The fund was oversubscribed, according to QED co-founder and managing partner Nigel Morris.

  • Indonesian fintech Xendit is now a unicorn, with $150M in fresh funding led by Tiger Global

    Jakarta-based Xendit, best known for its digital payment infrastructure but also focused on other financial products, announced today it has raised $150 million in Series C funding, bumping its valuation to $1 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from returning investors Accel, Amasia and Goat Capital, the venture firm co-founded by former Y Combinator partner Justin Kan (in 2015, Xendit became the first Indonesian startup to participate in the accelerator program). The company was founded in 2015 by chief executive officer Moses Lu and chief operating officer Tessa Wijaya.

  • 100 Small Businesses Owned by People of Color in the Twin Cities to Each Receive a $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE Totaling $1 Million

    Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, in the T...

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Hurricane Ida, chip shortage hurting car dealers

    Jim Appleton, President of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, joined Yahoo Finance to talk about the severe shortage of cars on dealer lots.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Airbus CEO says supply chain is in 'difficult spot'

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Airbus is seeing mounting pressure on the aerospace supply chain and managing the problem is key to the industry's recovery, the head of the European planemaker said on Tuesday. "We really see that the supply chain is in a much more difficult spot than it was before," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told the Conference of Montreal by video link.

  • BHP Spent Just Half a Day’s Profit Looking for Copper Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper might be BHP Group’s most prized metal, but the world’s biggest mining company spent little more than it earned in an average 12-hour period last year exploring for new deposits.The company spent just $53 million looking for the metal last year, when it posted record profit of $37.4 billion. In total it spent $516 million on exploration, with more than two-thirds directed at oil and gas, a business it’s in the process of exiting.The world’s biggest miners are universally bu