Everbridge Inc's Chief Product Officer Sells Company Shares

Bryan Barney, Chief Product Officer of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG), executed a sale of 3,344 shares in the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $34.84 per share, resulting in a total value of $116,477.36.

Everbridge Inc is a software company that specializes in critical event management and enterprise safety applications. The company's platform delivers organizational resilience on an unmatched scale, providing critical event management, alerting, and incident management services to clients in both the public and private sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,355 shares and purchased a total of 730 shares of Everbridge Inc. This latest transaction follows a pattern of insider activity where there have been significantly more sales than purchases among insiders at the company.

The insider transaction history for Everbridge Inc shows a trend of insider sales over the past year. There have been 21 insider sells and only 5 insider buys during this period.

On the valuation front, Everbridge Inc's shares were trading at $34.84 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.447 billion.

With the stock price at $34.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.55, Everbridge Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

