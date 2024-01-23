Everbridge Insiders Added US$775.6k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Everbridge

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors & Lead Director David Henshall for US$465k worth of shares, at about US$23.24 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$22.61. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34.00k shares worth US$776k. On the other hand they divested 32.00 shares, for US$605. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Everbridge insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Everbridge Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last three months company Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Controller Phillip Huff divested US$605 worth of stock. That is not a lot. Looking at the net result, we don't think this recent trading sheds much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership Of Everbridge

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.8% of Everbridge shares, worth about US$7.8m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Everbridge Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Everbridge stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Everbridge. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Everbridge you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

