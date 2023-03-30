Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) investors are sitting on a loss of 68% if they invested three years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. In that time, the share price dropped 68%. So it is really good to see an improvement. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Everbridge made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Everbridge saw its revenue grow by 26% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 19% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Everbridge is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Everbridge shareholders are down 24% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround.

