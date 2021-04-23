U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.50
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,694.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,775.00
    +24.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.80
    +13.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.51
    +0.08 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.36
    +0.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5400
    -0.0140 (-0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    18.59
    +1.09 (+6.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.6090
    -0.3510 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,032.30
    -5,930.66 (-10.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.51
    -121.55 (-9.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,896.30
    -41.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Evercade's retro game cartridge system now has a home console

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

UK-based company Blaze Entertainment has launched Evercade VS, a retro gaming home console that uses proprietary cartridges to run games instead of an SD card or an online service. The new device is a follow-up to Evercade, the original handheld retrogaming console Blaze released last year. 

Blaze's handheld comes with an HDMI port, so you can play old titles by Atari, Namco and other companies on a big screen. However, there's no way to use it for multiplayer gaming, even if a title supports the feature. The VS version solves that problem if you want to game with friends and family, allowing up to four people to play together with local multiplayer using USB controllers.

If you already own the original Evercade and don't mind dropping £90/$100/€100 for the home console version, you don't have to worry about your cartridge collection going to waste. The VS will run almost all of Blaze's proprietary cartridges, except two Namco Museum collections, which are handheld exclusives and are only available in Europe. You can even slot in two cartridges at once, because the device has a dual cartridge bay and an interface that can display up to 40 games at once. At the moment, Blaze Entertainment has released over 260 games across more than 20 cartridges, with plans to release more in the future. 

The Evercade VS is powered by a 1.5Ghz quad-core CPU, has 512MB of DRAM and has a 1080p output. It stores save and load states in the cartridge itself, allowing you to resume your progress on the Evercade handheld, or vice versa. Unlike its handheld sibling, the VS has a WiFi connection for updates, as well as for any future online feature Blaze decides to roll out. The console will be available for pre-order starting on May 28th for $99, and it will start shipping in early November. 

Recommended Stories

  • Assessing online education in a post-COVID world

    Caribu Co-founder and CEO, Maxene Tuchman joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how online and remote education will change in a post-Coivd world.

  • Severe weather to kick back into high gear across South

    Following a stretch of winterlike cold, a dangerous weekend is in store across the South as large areas of severe storms are expected to fire up from Texas and Oklahoma to the Atlantic coast. On Friday morning, some areas of the Southeast were under freeze warnings and frost advisories, with several cities dipping to below-normal and even record-challenging temperatures. One of those cities was Memphis, Tennessee, which reported a low of 37 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the old record of 39 from 1927. However, conditions are expected to flip, and storms bringing hail, damaging winds and flooding downpours are forecast to ignite across the region this weekend. This image is of the freeze warnings (darker blue) and frost advisories (lighter blue) in effect on Friday morning, April 23, 2021, and shows the extreme cold in place before storms develop in the Southeast over the weekend. Humidity levels will increase on Friday across the southern Plains as the Gulf of Mexico feeds moisture into the region, and a warm front is forecast to sweep through. "One area of thunderstorms is expected to develop over central and southeastern Texas on Friday afternoon," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. A second area is also likely to form over central Oklahoma and far northern Texas. "Severe weather is possible across the area, mainly Friday afternoon through very early Saturday morning," the NWS office in Shreveport, Louisiana, said on Twitter Thursday. The NWS office in Birmingham, Alabama, and several other offices echoed this sentiment as well. "Damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes are possible with any of the storms," Adamson said. However, as storms initially develop, very large hail will be the main concern. Locations from southwestern Oklahoma through central Texas, including Dallas, will be at the highest risk for large hail. There have only been 34 tornadoes reported across the United States so far this April, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), compared to the average number of 224 tornadoes for the month. AccuWeather meteorologists, however, suspect that a pattern change is coming soon, and tornadoes can't be ruled out with these storms. "The storms in Texas will move into northeastern Texas, southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana by Friday evening," Adamson said. From there, the storms will continue into central and southern Mississippi overnight. "Meanwhile, the other area of thunderstorms will move into eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas overnight," Adamson said. On Saturday, storms will pick up again and stretch to western South Carolina and the Florida Panhandle. "There can be strong thunderstorms with drenching rain, damaging wind gusts and hail from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast on Saturday," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. Isolated tornadoes will be possible across eastern Louisiana into the coastal Carolinas. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Into the evening hours, storms will stretch from the Carolina coast to Jacksonville, Florida. Then, storms are expected to move offshore overnight. One of the primary concerns across much of the Southeast is going to be flooding downpours, despite how quickly these storms will be moving. Heavy rainfall from the potent storm can cause flash flooding across an already rain-soaked Southeast. Areas in northern Louisiana and central Mississippi are expected to be hit particularly hard by intense rainfall through the weekend. Friday, the storms are anticipated to dump copious amounts of rainfall on eastern Texas, southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and western Mississippi. The city of Shreveport has already received more than its normal rainfall this April, measuring over 4 inches of rain total. Jackson, Mississippi, is in a similar situation, measuring an April total thus far of 4.27 inches of rain. Typically, this area gets 3-5 inches of rain total in April, but with the upcoming torrential rainfall, these cities' rainfall totals are anticipated to rise even higher. As of early Friday morning, the Ouchita River at Felsenthal Lock and Dam in Arkansas was at minor flooding stage, along with several other locations across the region. This includes multiple spots along the Mississippi River between Louisiana and Mississippi. By Saturday, storms with heavy rain will reach Alabama through South Carolina. Birmingham, Alabama, has recorded 3.27 inches of rain this month so far, just 0.05 of an inch above average. "Given that much of Louisiana to Alabama and the Florida Panhandle has received 125-300% of normal rainfall over the last 30 days, any additional heavy rainfall in this area will lead to rivers swelling quickly with a saturated ground," Pastelok said. In the heaviest downpours, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches could be achieved Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Those planning to travel Friday through Saturday are recommended to be extra cautious. Motorists should never cross a flooded roadway. Even if the water seems shallow, drivers are urged to turn around and find an alternate route. Drivers traveling at higher speeds across portions of interstates 10, 20 and 35 will need to reduce speeds during any downpours to prevent hydroplaning, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. The storm in the South Saturday will move through the mid-Atlantic Saturday night and continue on its northeast track for Sunday, remaining south and east of New England, according to Pastelok. This would bring a soaking rainfall to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, especially to the I-95 corridor. Looking ahead for the South, yet another severe event is expected to arrive next week in Tornado Alley, a zone from Texas to South Dakota that has often been a target of violent storms over the decades. A potent setup will bring severe thunderstorms to the eastern Plains into the central Gulf Coast between Tuesday and Thursday, according to Pastelok. "The storm's cold front will trigger the threat of torrential downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will add fuel to the thunderstorms that ignite. The severe weather danger next week could coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Super Tornado Outbreak of 2011. More than 300 people were killed and more than 2,900 were injured as a result of the devastating outbreak. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • The 2020 iPad Pro is at an all time low as 2021 pre-orders open

    The 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro with LTE is now on sale for $1,000, or $250 off the regular price -- the best deal we've seen yet.

  • 'Call of Duty: Warzone' season 3 update takes Verdansk to 1984

    Season three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone kicks off today.

  • Netflix recruits the Hype House's TikTok megastars for a reality show

    Imagine 'The Real World' with social media influencers who already know each other.

  • The Morning After: Testing Apple's AirTags

    Today’s headlines: CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' made hundreds of millions despite the refunds, Signal hacked some Cellebrite’s phone hacking software used by law enforcement and the next version of iOS may revamp notifications.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie isn't just about the violence

    Screenwriter Greg Russo says he intentionally injected some levity, for old time's sake.

  • SpaceX successfully launches four astronauts into orbit for ISS rendezvous

    SpaceX has successfully launched four astronauts into orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) and stuck the landing with the Falcon 9's first stage booster.

  • Weather and news are coming to the Windows 10 taskbar

    The tool creates a shortcut on the taskbar that allows you to check the weather, as well as catch up on the latest news, sports scores and stock prices.

  • Apple's 256GB MacBook Air M1 is down to an all-time low at Amazon

    Apple's MacBook Air M1 is down to an all-time low price on Amazon for both the silver and space grey models with 256GB storage.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yields Still Dictating Gold’s Direction

    Gold is likely to remain strong until Treasury yields find the “sweet spot” or balance point.

  • Covid firm 'sorry' for negative test results error

    The mistake is the latest in a series of problems travellers have had with private Covid testing firms.

  • Intel Data Center Sales Slump Stokes Concern About Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest chipmaker, reported a drop in data center revenue and a steep decline in gross profit margin, a sign it’s losing market share to rivals and customers who are designing their own components.The PC business performed better on continued demand for laptops that run Intel processors. But the company’s Data Center Group generated first-quarter sales that fell 20% from a year earlier and missed Wall Street estimates. The unit is Intel’s most profitable businesses, so the lower revenue dented overall margins.New Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger inherited a company that’s struggling with production technology that was once the foundation of its industry dominance. Delays have allowed other chip companies to catch up and tempted customers to design their own components. Intel argued the server business is going through a temporary slump caused by too much inventory. The first quarter was the bottom and growth has returned, executives said.That didn’t diffuse questions from analysts on a conference call focused on whether Intel is losing market share and when profitability will start to expand. Gelsinger said Intel is now in “investment mode” during a critical period for its return to leadership, and promised he’ll deliver products that are again the best in the industry.“The days of Intel having a stranglehold on this business have gone,” said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward D Jones & Co. “The competitive landscape has shifted and it’s shifted quickly. That is going to weigh on this business.”Intel said its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 55.2%, down more than five percentage points from the same period in 2020. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins above 60%.The shares fell about 2% in extended trading after closing at $62.57 in New York. Investors had been optimistic about Gelsinger’s recovery plan, pushing the stock up 26% this year through Thursday, after it declined 17% in 2020 and lagged far behind its rivals.The Santa Clara, California-based company raised its full-year sales forecast slightly to $72.5 billion. While that’s down from last year’s record $77.87 billion, the company still gets multiple billions of dollars more in sales than faster-growing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. Those companies though, have passed Intel in manufacturing technology and are spending heavily to maintain the gap with budgets the U.S. company will struggle to match, according to Purk of Edward D Jones.Amazon.com Inc. and other big cloud providers are designing more chips in-house for their data centers. These businesses have been major Intel customers for years, so the trend is a concern for the company and investors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also rolled out more competitive data center processors recently.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelIntel said sales of chips to cloud service providers fell 29% from the same period a year earlier. That huge drop, according to Intel, was caused by “digestion” -- customers pausing orders while they work through unused stockpiles of chips.While this has happened before and rebounds have followed, investors are increasingly concerned that delays in new Intel products have led this crucial group of customers to shop elsewhere and they won’t come back.Gelsinger’s revival plan is getting a boost from the PC market, though. The Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work and study from home, driving a surge in purchases of laptops and other computer gear.Intel’s PC chip division had first-quarter revenue of $10.6 billion, up 8% from a year earlier. Analysts projected $10 billion.Gelsinger said there’s no sign of a slowdown in PC demand. The company’s 2021 forecast is constrained by supply shortages, while profitability is being squeezed as costs increase and the company competes aggressively to win market share, he added.“We are here to win and we’re going to be very competitive in our approach to gain market share,” he said.(Updates with analyst comment in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Forecaster Sees Aussie Rising to 85 U.S. Cents by Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may climb to 85 U.S. cents within a year as commodity prices hold firm and the greenback retreats, according to the currency’s top forecaster.The Aussie is on track to recapture the 80 cents handle in the coming months, with the dollar expected to weaken as U.S. exceptionalism fades, said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank Ltd., the most accurate Aussie forecaster in the first quarter in Bloomberg rankings.“This is a view heavily contingent on commodity prices remaining firm, risk sentiment holding up, and a related softening in the dollar,” Attrill said.The bets on the Aussie reflect confidence that the global economy is on the mend as commodities ranging from oil to iron ore push higher on signs of a recovery in demand. But not everyone shares that optimism, with asset managers extending short positions on the currency into a fourth week as at mid-April.The Aussie traded around 77 cents on Thursday and last reached the 85 mark in December 2014.The main risk to NAB’s call is if the renewed spike in virus cases “extends to a new infection wave in Europe, which runs ahead of rising vaccination rates and necessitates fresh large-scale economic lockdowns,” Attrill said.“Unless or until this risk eventuates, we continue to view any dips in AUD/USD back to the early April lows beneath 0.76 as buying opportunities,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Third Weekly Gain as Yields, Dollar Trend Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is headed for a third straight weekly gain as bond yields and the dollar continued their downtrend after surging at the start of the year.Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low, weighing on demand for haven assets and pushing bullion down from the highest in nine weeks. The metal did trim its loss after Bloomberg reported President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered U.S. stocks.Gold is heading for a small weekly gain as U.S. bond yields continue to trend lower after rising in the first quarter, making the non-interest bearing metal more attractive. Also adding support is weakness in the dollar and a revival in consumer demand in Asia. Shipments from Switzerland to India and China rose last month, indicating renewed buying by the top consumers after a year on the sidelines.That’s unlikely to send prices higher in the long term though, for which gold relies on investment demand. Outflows from exchange-traded funds -- which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August -- have slowed but not stopped in recent weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.Spot gold added 0.3% to trade at $1,789.10 an ounce at 12:35 p.m. in London and is on track for 0.7% gain this week. Prices dropped 0.6% on Thursday after earlier rising to $1,797.93, the highest level since Feb. 25. Silver steadied and platinum advanced 1.8%. Palladium added 0.4%, closing in on the record price it set this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreated 0.3% is poised for a third weekly decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. Why There’s Turmoil in the Crypto Markets.

    Fears of higher taxes spook stock market, Intel CEO says global chip shortage could last two more years, and other news to start your day.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop From Biden’s Proposed Tax Hikes Not Likely to Last, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk on Friday.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.