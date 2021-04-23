Evercade's retro game cartridge system now has a home console

AccuWeather

Following a stretch of winterlike cold, a dangerous weekend is in store across the South as large areas of severe storms are expected to fire up from Texas and Oklahoma to the Atlantic coast. On Friday morning, some areas of the Southeast were under freeze warnings and frost advisories, with several cities dipping to below-normal and even record-challenging temperatures. One of those cities was Memphis, Tennessee, which reported a low of 37 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the old record of 39 from 1927. However, conditions are expected to flip, and storms bringing hail, damaging winds and flooding downpours are forecast to ignite across the region this weekend. This image is of the freeze warnings (darker blue) and frost advisories (lighter blue) in effect on Friday morning, April 23, 2021, and shows the extreme cold in place before storms develop in the Southeast over the weekend. Humidity levels will increase on Friday across the southern Plains as the Gulf of Mexico feeds moisture into the region, and a warm front is forecast to sweep through. "One area of thunderstorms is expected to develop over central and southeastern Texas on Friday afternoon," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. A second area is also likely to form over central Oklahoma and far northern Texas. "Severe weather is possible across the area, mainly Friday afternoon through very early Saturday morning," the NWS office in Shreveport, Louisiana, said on Twitter Thursday. The NWS office in Birmingham, Alabama, and several other offices echoed this sentiment as well. "Damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes are possible with any of the storms," Adamson said. However, as storms initially develop, very large hail will be the main concern. Locations from southwestern Oklahoma through central Texas, including Dallas, will be at the highest risk for large hail. There have only been 34 tornadoes reported across the United States so far this April, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), compared to the average number of 224 tornadoes for the month. AccuWeather meteorologists, however, suspect that a pattern change is coming soon, and tornadoes can't be ruled out with these storms. "The storms in Texas will move into northeastern Texas, southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana by Friday evening," Adamson said. From there, the storms will continue into central and southern Mississippi overnight. "Meanwhile, the other area of thunderstorms will move into eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas overnight," Adamson said. On Saturday, storms will pick up again and stretch to western South Carolina and the Florida Panhandle. "There can be strong thunderstorms with drenching rain, damaging wind gusts and hail from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast on Saturday," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. Isolated tornadoes will be possible across eastern Louisiana into the coastal Carolinas. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Into the evening hours, storms will stretch from the Carolina coast to Jacksonville, Florida. Then, storms are expected to move offshore overnight. One of the primary concerns across much of the Southeast is going to be flooding downpours, despite how quickly these storms will be moving. Heavy rainfall from the potent storm can cause flash flooding across an already rain-soaked Southeast. Areas in northern Louisiana and central Mississippi are expected to be hit particularly hard by intense rainfall through the weekend. Friday, the storms are anticipated to dump copious amounts of rainfall on eastern Texas, southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and western Mississippi. The city of Shreveport has already received more than its normal rainfall this April, measuring over 4 inches of rain total. Jackson, Mississippi, is in a similar situation, measuring an April total thus far of 4.27 inches of rain. Typically, this area gets 3-5 inches of rain total in April, but with the upcoming torrential rainfall, these cities' rainfall totals are anticipated to rise even higher. As of early Friday morning, the Ouchita River at Felsenthal Lock and Dam in Arkansas was at minor flooding stage, along with several other locations across the region. This includes multiple spots along the Mississippi River between Louisiana and Mississippi. By Saturday, storms with heavy rain will reach Alabama through South Carolina. Birmingham, Alabama, has recorded 3.27 inches of rain this month so far, just 0.05 of an inch above average. "Given that much of Louisiana to Alabama and the Florida Panhandle has received 125-300% of normal rainfall over the last 30 days, any additional heavy rainfall in this area will lead to rivers swelling quickly with a saturated ground," Pastelok said. In the heaviest downpours, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches could be achieved Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Those planning to travel Friday through Saturday are recommended to be extra cautious. Motorists should never cross a flooded roadway. Even if the water seems shallow, drivers are urged to turn around and find an alternate route. Drivers traveling at higher speeds across portions of interstates 10, 20 and 35 will need to reduce speeds during any downpours to prevent hydroplaning, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. The storm in the South Saturday will move through the mid-Atlantic Saturday night and continue on its northeast track for Sunday, remaining south and east of New England, according to Pastelok. This would bring a soaking rainfall to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, especially to the I-95 corridor. Looking ahead for the South, yet another severe event is expected to arrive next week in Tornado Alley, a zone from Texas to South Dakota that has often been a target of violent storms over the decades. A potent setup will bring severe thunderstorms to the eastern Plains into the central Gulf Coast between Tuesday and Thursday, according to Pastelok. "The storm's cold front will trigger the threat of torrential downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will add fuel to the thunderstorms that ignite. The severe weather danger next week could coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Super Tornado Outbreak of 2011. More than 300 people were killed and more than 2,900 were injured as a result of the devastating outbreak. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.