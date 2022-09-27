U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +1.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    +3.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9591
    -0.0020 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7860
    +0.1060 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.38
    -83.28 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

EverCharge Accelerates U.S. Growth With Key Executive Hires

·3 min read

Leading EV charging solution platform company builds momentum post-SK E&S acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverCharge, a leading solution provider of power-managed EV charging equipment, has appointed John Lin as Senior Vice President of Sales and Jeffrey Kinsley as Vice President of Engineering. Both leadership positions will support the company's accelerating operation following the recent acquisition by SK E&S, a global leader in clean energy solutions and renewable investments in the U.S.

"EverCharge has significant experience in delivering on our mission of enabling widespread adoption of electric vehicles," said Jason Appelbaum, Founder & CEO of EverCharge. "Through their proven backgrounds, John and Jeffrey will be invaluable additions to our team as we expand rapidly to meet market demand and introduce new products."

Founded in 2013, EverCharge is a fully integrated EV charging solutions provider specializing in dynamic load management technology serving multi-family, workplace, and commercial fleet applications. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., EverCharge's SmartPower technology enables sites to install 5-10x more electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSEs) while lowering total deployment costs by minimizing or avoiding costly electrical infrastructure upgrades. Earlier this year, SK E&S announced that it would finance SK E&S Americas with $400 million to invest in energy solutions businesses in the U.S., which was used to acquire EverCharge and to make additional investments in the energy solution sector.

John Lin joins EverCharge with over 20 years of sales leadership experience for multi-billion dollar companies and growth-phase startups. He was instrumental in the growth of many venture-backed companies, including Enlighted, Bidgely, Presto, GridX, and Control4, and helped transform them into category leaders in their respective spaces. Before his startup run, John spent ten years in the computer OEM/ODM sector, where he held executive management roles with First International Computer and Everex.

Jeffrey Kinsey is an engineering executive with over 20 years of experience in large tech companies and innovative startups. He has worked in the EV charging industry for the last three years, and before that, he led the product development of complex hardware products like AR glasses, computer vision, and game streaming. Jeffrey spent most of his early career at Microsoft, including shipping Windows and Xbox Kinect.

EverCharge plans to continue expanding engineering and sales teams to introduce new product lines and services to meet growing market demand.

About EverCharge

EverCharge is a nationwide solution provider of power-managed EV charging equipment designed to scale EV charging as needed at the lowest possible cost. Specializing in multi-family and fleet applications. EverCharge offers its customers an easy and efficient way to bring EV charging into their property while leveraging the existing electrical infrastructure, providing more EV charging while preventing expensive utility upgrades. EverCharge's SmartPower technology maximizes the number of electric vehicles that can charge at any given time and eliminates other barriers like data connectivity—powered by EverCharge's unmatched installation expertise making its vertically integrated approach the most cost-effective way to provide EV charging. EverCharge was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.EverCharge.com.

Contact:
media@evercharge.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evercharge-accelerates-us-growth-with-key-executive-hires-301634789.html

SOURCE EverCharge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, UPS, Verizon & Wells Fargo

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    Dividend stocks can be foundational to your portfolio and help you build it up year after year. Buying stocks trading at discounts can also increase your odds of coming away with a great return on your investment years later. A couple of incredibly cheap dividend stocks you can buy today include Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Why We Like The Returns At Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) insiders sold US$352m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    In the last year, many Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Fall in Love With Right Now

    With the stock market falling further after the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it may not seem like there's much to love about the stock market right now. Rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for a rebound, investors should focus on buying high-quality stocks at a discount that can provide some stability, income, and growth opportunities in the interim. Three dividend stocks that offer just that are National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).

  • 11 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Even though an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes of a soft landing for the […]

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of...

  • Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.1x The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) may be sending very bearish...

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Early Tuesday

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was outpacing the market early Tuesday, with shares up by 5% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1% boost in the S&P 500. In a press release, Roku revealed that it is launching its premium streaming player, called Ultra, in the Canadian market.

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.