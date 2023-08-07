EverCommerce (EVCM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, EverCommerce (EVCM) reported revenue of $170.05 million, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +137.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscription and transaction fees : $130.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $129.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Other : $5.29 million versus $4.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.8% change.

Marketing technology solutions: $34.46 million versus $35.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

Shares of EverCommerce have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

