U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,531.00
    -23.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,457.25
    -28.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.60
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.20
    +0.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    +0.0180 (+0.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.77
    -1.33 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2762
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1240
    +0.6430 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,163.81
    +41.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.48
    -0.35 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.49
    -9.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,496.68
    +242.12 (+0.75%)
     

EverCommerce (EVCM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, EverCommerce (EVCM) reported revenue of $170.05 million, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +137.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription and transaction fees: $130.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $129.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

  • Other: $5.29 million versus $4.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.8% change.

  • Marketing technology solutions: $34.46 million versus $35.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for EverCommerce here>>>

Shares of EverCommerce have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research