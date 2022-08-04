EverCommerce to Present at August Investor Conferences

EverCommerce Inc.

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chief Executive Officer Eric Remer, will present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Chief Financial Officer Marc Thompson will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The links to the live webcasts for the conferences will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Investor Contact:

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

ir@evercommerce.com

Press Contact:

press@evercommerce.com



