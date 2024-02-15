On February 13, 2024, Timothy Lalonde, the CFO of Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR), sold 3,337 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Evercore Inc is a global independent investment banking advisory firm that provides advisory services on significant mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other strategic corporate transactions. The firm also has investment management services businesses, focusing on both institutional asset management and wealth management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,337 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 8 insider sells for Evercore Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Evercore Inc were trading at $178.74, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.939 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 29.06, which is above both the industry median of 19.15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Evercore Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $178.74 and a GF Value of $122.88, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.45.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Evercore Inc CFO Timothy Lalonde Sells 3,337 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Evercore Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

