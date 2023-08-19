Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.76 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Evercore's shares before the 24th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.76 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Evercore stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $133.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Evercore's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Evercore's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Evercore's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Evercore has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Evercore an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Evercore looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Evercore looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Evercore you should be aware of.

