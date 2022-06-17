U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,687.86
    +21.09 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,018.18
    +91.11 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,825.40
    +179.30 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.46
    +21.62 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.20
    -8.39 (-7.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -10.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.30 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2370
    -0.0700 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0141 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9900
    +2.7500 (+2.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,527.58
    -537.53 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.17
    +2.23 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Everde Growers Announces Acquisition of La Verne Nursery, Inc.

·2 min read

HOUSTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everde Growers announced the company's acquisition of La Verne Nursery, Inc. with an expectation to close by July 1st. The purchase follows several strategic acquisitions in Florida, California, and Oregon, culminating in a companywide rebrand in December 2020.

Everde Growers Company Logo
Everde Growers Company Logo

"The acquisition is the next evolution in our commitment to the edible category." - Jonathan Saperstein

La Verne Nursery was founded in 1972 and is a premier grower of stone fruit, citrus and tropical fruit in containers ranging from #1 containers to 24" boxed trees. Located in Piru, California, the company has 100 acres in production, with 2 acres of greenhouses, 2.5 acres of shade houses, 5 acres of screen houses and 120 year-round employees.

"The acquisition of La Verne Nursery is the next evolution in our commitment to the edible category," stated Jonathan Saperstein, CEO of Everde Growers. "We look forward to welcoming the La Verne team into our family and utilizing the strengths of both teams to create an even stronger combined company."

The La Verne nursery location will immediately be integrated with Everde Growers' 14 other farm locations and the size and variety of the plant mix will remain the same. "The acquisition of La Verne Nursery will strengthen our offering of stone fruits, citrus and tropical fruits which have continued to increase in consumer demand for a number of years," said David Kirby, Executive Vice President of Everde Growers. "The expertise of the team in propagation, grafting and overall growing methods on these crops will add tremendous value to Everde Growers, providing us with key insights as we further solidify our best growing practices companywide."

Richard Wilson, CEO of La Verne Nursery states "When we met with Everde Growers about the sale of La Verne Nursery, we knew it was the right fit. The La Verne team views this as an excellent opportunity to expand our capabilities and strengthen customer relationships. We look forward to a bright future with Everde Growers."

About Everde Growers

Everde Growers is a privately-owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 15 farms totaling over 6,800 production acres across Texas, Florida, Oregon, and California. The company has a coast-to-coast footprint for its broad mix of high-quality plants that includes over 5,000 unique selections. To learn more about Everde Growers, visit www.everde.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everde-growers-announces-acquisition-of-la-verne-nursery-inc-301570400.html

SOURCE Everde Growers

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • Based on history, the next bull market is just months away and could take the S&P 500 to 6000, says BofA

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Top Hydrogen Stocks Crashed This Week. What's Next?

    Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Ballard Power may be bouncing back a bit Friday morning, but expect more volatility ahead.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

    While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. "In stocks and crypto, you will see companies that were sustained by cheap, easy money—but didn't have valid business prospects—will disappear," Cuban said. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $20,657.77, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Merck Shows Takeover Interest In Seagen: WSJ

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is reportedly mulling buying cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN), Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. If the deal happens, it would be significant, given Seagen's market value of roughly $28 billion. According to the report, some people said other unnamed suitors are also eying Seagen, a perennially speculated takeover target. Also Read: Amid Domestic Violence Allegation, Longtime Seagen CEO Takes Leave of Absence. Talks ha

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • This Overlooked Stock May Acquire Kohl's -- Is It a Buy?

    Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) has been a hot topic of conversation lately as investors ponder whether the department store chain is a buy amid the ongoing talks that it could be taken private if the right deal is struck. The Ohio-based holding company is now in an exclusive negotiation window with Kohl's after talks with several other potential acquirers fizzled out. Deal or no deal, shares of Franchise Group look like a sound long-term investment as the shrewd operator continues to build its empire of franchised businesses.

  • El Salvador Faces Turmoil as Bitcoin Value Plunges

    El Salvador's bet on bitcoin is looking more and more risky as the cryptocurrency's value plunges. Last year, the Central American country became the first in the world to make bitcoin legal tender for all transactions. In recent weeks, the overall crypto market's value has fallen rapidly and is now worth $930 billion compared to $3 trillion in November.

  • Tech stocks ‘could drop another 15% to 20% at least’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Portfolio Manager Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks, hiring freezes and layoffs, and recessionary risks.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Inflation: ‘The Fed is scared’ and so are markets, economist says

    Beth Ann Bovino, S&P Global Ratings Chief U.S. Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the U.S. economy, Fed tightening, and how markets are weighing recession risks.

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?