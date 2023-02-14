U.S. markets closed

Everest Business Funding is Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary

Everest Business Funding
·3 min read

Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding commemorative 10 year anniversary logo.
Everest Business Funding commemorative 10 year anniversary logo.

February marks the 10-year anniversary of Everest Business Funding. The revenue-based financing firm celebrates the milestone with temporary commemorative logos.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month of February marks the 10-year anniversary of an industry leader in the revenue-based finance sector, Everest Business Funding. The company’s skilled team works with a wide range of businesses across multiple sectors, supplying quick working capital via revenue-based financing to small business owners and entrepreneurs.

With a decade of operations in hindsight, the alternative finance option organization has grown significantly with numerous successes along the journey to 10 years of business. Just this past year in 2022, Everest Business Funding was recognized regionally and nationally for its commitment to employees and clients. The dedicated business was the 2022 winner of awards including Miami’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation.

To celebrate its achievement as a company making its major decade milestone, Everest Business Funding has designed temporary commemorative logos to display on its website and other marketing platforms. The logos state, “Celebrating 10 Years,” on a ribbon banner that sits above Everest Business Funding’s normal branding logo.

“We are incredibly thankful for the small businesses who partner with us because we would not be celebrating our 10-year anniversary without them and their trust in our services,” stated Everest Business Funding.

Over the 10 years of serving small businesses’ financial needs, Everest Business Funding has helped equip companies of all types with working capital to buy equipment, make payroll, open new locations, and hire more staff. Everest Business Funding provides interested businesses with an easy online application. Current clients of Everest Business Funding rave about the organization’s fast turnaround times, flexible funding options, and caring, dedicated team members that work side-by-side with clients.

Everest Business Funding has an excellent ranked rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. On this online platform, consumers can leave direct reviews and feedback about their personal experiences with a company.

“The experience was seamless and not difficult at all to complete from beginning to end. This was my 1st business funding venture, so I'm excited to be moving forward in growing my business. Everyone involved was very supportive and thorough,” reads a recent Everest Business Funding customer review on Trustpilot.

Small business owners like David Parker of Parker’s Country Corner are grateful to partner with Everest Business Funding for their financial needs. Parker recalls his small business struggles starting when COVID hit and when the supply chain started having issues. Facing the following difficult years that included a lack of necessary supplies and delayed shipping would have been much more testing to endure without the help of Everest Business Funding.

Another Everest Business Funding client that contributed towards the firm’s 10 years of business is Dana Greenwood, whose organization is Creative Children’s Academy. With the financial options Everest Business Funding provided her, she expanded her daycare center and bought equipment that set her children up for success.

Reflecting back on its 10 years of existence and service to business owners, Everest Business Funding notes that it can only find success by ensuring the success of its partnering small businesses.

For more information about Everest Business Funding’s services, visit their website at https://www.everestbusinessfunding.com/.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding’s clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.

Media Contact
Anthony Parker
Everest Business Funding
New York, NY
888-342-5709
Info@everestbusinessfunding.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d228ef-128d-40e5-8138-69b47a6c3b1f


    The Wall Street Journal said last month a potential sale could value Subway at more than $10 billion. Founded in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck, the company has been owned by the founding families since its first restaurant opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut. In 2021, Subway decided to overhaul its menu and pour more money into marketing in a bid to win back customers with its new sandwiches amid stiff competition from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.